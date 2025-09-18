Live music: Blues, country, rock and traditional

Saturday, Sept. 20

The High Strung band’s 10th Anniversary Party, celebrating a decade of music and good times, begins at 2 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

At 4 p.m., the Mugshots bring its six-piece powerhouse of classic rock favorites from the ’60s through the ’90s to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. $5 cover charge.

Blues fans may head to Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road, where the North Jersey Blues Society and the Ringwood Manor Association of the Arts present the Uptown Boogie Band at 5 p.m. The musicians will fill the manor’s art gallery with swing, blues, boogie, roots rock and R&B standards. The show is free; donations encouraged.

The Greenwood Lake, N.Y.-based Voodoo Strangers deliver their energetic cover set at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, also at 5 p.m.

The music continues at 6 p.m. when the Jimmy Santa Band, featuring Jim Heimbuch, Lindsay Jones, John Rhodes and Erwin Kreiner, takes over the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

The Harrisons bring their set to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, starting at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 21

The Missy Ping Duo plays at 2 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse, filling the space with warm harmonies.

Country Comfort plays all the country favorites at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

Sons of Hudson hits the stage at Pennings Farm Cidery also at 3 p.m. $5 cover charge.

The Black Cat Bone Band serves up Southern rock ‘n’ roll lakeside at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road.

Wednesday, Sept. 24

The West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, welcomes local legend Peter Sando at 3:30 p.m. Sando, who first gained recognition in the 1960s with the folk group Gandalf, has continued writing and performing music, recording albums in the ’90s and more recently digital releases. Shoppers may browse local goods while enjoying his timeless singer-songwriter style.

Thursday, Sept. 25

The Vreeland Store hosts the return of the Billy Courtman Band at 6 p.m., filling the evening with its signature sound in the rustic setting.

Friday, Sept. 26

Devin Daversa performs a 5 p.m. set in the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

At 6 p.m., Pishy Cloots takes the stage at the Vreeland Store, bringing a spirited mix of Scottish, Irish and bluegrass traditional tunes with lively twists.

Rockers may head to J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m. for Blue Collar Band, turning up the volume with straight-ahead rock ‘n’ roll.

Chris Delis plays a solo set at 7 p.m. at the Grasshopper.

Troy Runsack performs at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

