Live music: Catch classic rock performances

Saturday, Sept. 6

Some Guys & A Broad will play an afternoon of classic rock favorites at 4 p.m. in the Sunset Series at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. $10 cover.

The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, welcomes Sydney Leigh for an intimate acoustic set at 6 p.m.

Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., hosts a lively bluegrass open jam night starting at 7 p.m. Musicians and fans are invited to join in.

Also at 7 p.m., J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, heats things up with Stoneflower performing Santana classics and more.

Sunday, Sept. 7

Brother Jerome brings its uplifting reggae vibes to Pennings Farm Cidery, starting at 3 p.m. $5 cover charge.

At the same time, Strange Behavior rocks the stage at J&S Roadhouse, keeping the energy high.

At 4 p.m., D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, invites partygoers to the lakeside stage for One Night Only (1NO), a party rock duo that knows how to turn a Sunday into a celebration.

Tuesday, Sept. 9

Karaoke kicks off at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Wednesday, Sept. 10

Maribyrd shares her acoustic melodies starting at 3:30 p.m. at the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road.

Thursday, Sept. 11

The Ragtime Millionaires return to the Vreeland Store with a set filled with timeless classics starting at 6 p.m.

Trail’s End Taphouse opens its stage for open mic night at 7 p.m. With sign-ups beginning at 6:30 p.m., performers of all kinds, musicians, poets and comedians are welcome. Mics are provided, making it an inviting night for both talent and community spirit.

Friday, Sept. 12

At 5 p.m., the Jam Van Duo sets the vibe at Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

The Vreeland Store features the Fermenters Trio, blending traditional, roots-rock and indie folk through original songs and inventive covers, at 6 p.m.

Trail’s End Taphouse welcomes the Lily of the Valley Duo for a mix of folk and acoustic sounds at 6:30 p.m.

Owls + Lions brings its eclectic, string-driven flair to Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, at 7 p.m.

Vinyl Tap keeps classic rock alive at J&S Roadhouse, also at 7 p.m.

Nick Nella takes the stage, delivering crowd-pleasing tunes, at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge.

