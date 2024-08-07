Live music comes in threes this week

There will be live music for every taste, from a high-energy tribute to Carlos Santana to alternative rock, jazz, blues and country this week.

Saturday, Aug. 10

No Promises, an alternative rock band, will play at 5 p.m. in the Sunset Series at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. The $10 cover charge includes a free cider or beer.

At 7 p.m., J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, will feature Stoneflower, a high-energy band known for its percussive tribute to Carlos Santana and other rock ‘n’ roll legends.

The Black Dirt Bandits will bring their country rock hits to the Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, N.Y., as part of the Summer Concert Series, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Singer-songwriter Myles Mancuso will take the stage at 3 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

At the same time, J&S Roadhouse will host Country Comfort, inviting the crowd to sing along to their favorite country tunes.

For fans of blues and rock ‘n’ roll, the Fabulous Rhythm Aces will perform at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, also starting at 3 p.m.

At 4 p.m., D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, will welcome the Black Cat Bone Band, a rocking trio featuring J.P. Conques on vocals and guitar, Pete Francovilla on keyboards, and Al Greene on bass and Farmer Drums.

Monday, Aug. 12

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library’s Monday concert series will feature the Eric Keressen Trio at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave. Starting at 7 p.m., this father and sons trio will delight the audience with their great jazz, including performances on the accordion and more.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, will host another lively karaoke night starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Starting at 3:30 p.m., the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, will feature a performance by Bob Nicholson. Enjoy this West Milford resident’s music while exploring the market’s display of local goods.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Big Soda & Special K will perform at Pennings Farm Cidery during the Danny Prial Scholarship & Charity Fund Corn Hole Tournament starting at 6 p.m.

At the same time, the Ken Flood Duo will be playing at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market.

Tony Vee and Jerry Vivino will take the stage at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16

Pennings Farm Market’s Clam ‘n Jam returns with seafood specials in the Beer Garden and a set by N.O. 149 starting at 6 p.m.

Simultaneously, Jeremy Langdale will bring his tunes to Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market.

At 6:30 p.m., Tequila Rose, with its blend of rock and modern country, will perform in another free gazebo concert at the Jefferson Township Municipal Complex, 1033 Weldon Road. The concert will be moved to the Jefferson Township High School auditorium if the weather is bad.

At 7 p.m., Cove Castle will host the OCD and its eclectic mix of tunes.

J&S Roadhouse will feature the Blue Collar Band with its rock ‘n’ roll favorites at the same time.

The Seconds Duo will play rock tunes at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, starting at 8 p.m.

