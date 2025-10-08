Live music fills Harvest Festival

Saturday, Oct. 11

The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, hosts its 13th annual Harvest Festival beginning at noon. Erika Sherger kicks off a day of live music, raffles, vendors, and food and drink specials. Sydney Leigh takes the stage at 3 p.m. and Tony Panzinac at 6 p.m.

DJ Tina Marie of Whiskey Crossing spins country favorites at 3 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y.

Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans perform at 5 p.m. at Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road, delivering a lively mix of blues and great American roots ’n’ roll.

At 7 p.m., jazz fans may enjoy dinner and a show with the Jerry Vivino Quartet at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Also at 7 p.m., Little Nikki’s Radio brings high-energy hits to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Wayne Bilotti returns to the stage at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at the same time.

Karaoke fun kicks off at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, Oct. 12

The New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road, Ringwood, presents “Bach to Rock” with Alex Prizgintas at 1:30 p.m. in the Carriage House. A musician, author and historian, Prizgintas blends cello harmonies with fascinating stories about composers from the past while reimagining classical music in fresh ways. Refreshments are provided by Mobil Skyline Service Center. Cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

Rich “The Bard” Northup performs solo at 3 p.m. at D’Boathaus Restaurant, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

The Possums bringing their rock, country and soul sound to Pennings Farm Cidery, also at 3 p.m. $5 cover charge.

Mr. Lovejoy keeps the Sunday Funday vibe alive starting at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

Monday, Oct. 13-Columbus Day

The Jackson and Johnson Trio perform at 3 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

Local favorite Peter Sando performs at the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, beginning at 3:30 p.m. A singer-songwriter who rose to prominence in the 1960s with his band Gandalf, Sando brings decades of folk-inspired songwriting to the market.

Old School Pub & Grill hosts an open mic night starting at 6:30 p.m. Hosted by Rui & Selena, it’s a welcoming space for musicians, poets and storytellers alike.

Thursday, Oct. 16

Dani Zanoni brings an intimate solo acoustic set to the Vreeland Store starting at 6 p.m., filling the cozy space with heartfelt originals and reimagined covers.

At 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, hosts its weekly open mic night. The event welcomes musicians, poets, comedians and storytellers for an evening of community creativity. Sign-ups begin at 6:30 p.m. Performances continue until 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 17

Pennings Farm Market kicks off the weekend at 5 p.m. with the Time Peace Trio performing in the Beer Garden.

At 6 p.m., Bill & Zac deliver their signature duo tunes at the Vreeland Store.

Cove Castle Restaurant features a performance by Myles Mancuso at 7 p.m.

J&S Roadhouse hosts the country-loving crowd with Country Comfort at the same time.

The Buzz Trio brings crowd-pleasing cover songs to the Grasshopper Irish Pub also at 7 p.m.

