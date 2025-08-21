x
Live music: From intimate acoustic set to hard rock

WEST MILFORD. Performers offer a variety of styles on local stages this week.

West Milford /
| 21 Aug 2025 | 09:11
    One Swift Kick plays Sunday afternoon in the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market in Warwick, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of One Swift Kick)

Saturday, Aug. 23

The Sunset Series continues with a high-energy pop and rock set from OC5 at 4 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. $10 cover

Pishy Cloots takes the stage at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, bringing its lively old-timey tunes.

Over at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., Sean O’Flynn delivers an intimate acoustic set at 7 p.m.

Strange Behavior turns things up with a hard-hitting rock performance at the same time at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Sunday, Aug. 24

John Irrizary plays a solo set at 1 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, perfect for lakeside listening.

Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, hosts One Swift Kick in the beer garden, playing a mix of classic covers at 3 p.m.

Also at 3 p.m., the Other Band brings its blend of rock, blues, country, R&B and classic rock to J&S Roadhouse.

Chris Donnelly performs an acoustic set at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road.

Tuesday, Aug. 26

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, hosts karaoke night starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Local favorites Ed Seifert and Bernie Stapleton perform at the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, starting at 3:30 p.m. to accompany the afternoon market crowd.

Friday, Aug. 29

Pennings Farm Market’s beer garden hosts the final Friday Clam ‘N Jam at 5 p.m. with Strings Attached delivering upbeat pop and rock. $5 cover.

Cove Castle Restaurant welcomes the Jose Lopez Trio with its signature rhythms at 7 p.m.

John Murphy takes the stage at the same time at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Mid Life Crisis rocks through popular covers at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

Troy Runsack’s solo set begins at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com