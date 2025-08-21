Live music: From intimate acoustic set to hard rock

Saturday, Aug. 23

The Sunset Series continues with a high-energy pop and rock set from OC5 at 4 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. $10 cover

Pishy Cloots takes the stage at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, bringing its lively old-timey tunes.

Over at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., Sean O’Flynn delivers an intimate acoustic set at 7 p.m.

Strange Behavior turns things up with a hard-hitting rock performance at the same time at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Sunday, Aug. 24

John Irrizary plays a solo set at 1 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, perfect for lakeside listening.

Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, hosts One Swift Kick in the beer garden, playing a mix of classic covers at 3 p.m.

Also at 3 p.m., the Other Band brings its blend of rock, blues, country, R&B and classic rock to J&S Roadhouse.

Chris Donnelly performs an acoustic set at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road.

Tuesday, Aug. 26

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, hosts karaoke night starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Local favorites Ed Seifert and Bernie Stapleton perform at the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, starting at 3:30 p.m. to accompany the afternoon market crowd.

Friday, Aug. 29

Pennings Farm Market’s beer garden hosts the final Friday Clam ‘N Jam at 5 p.m. with Strings Attached delivering upbeat pop and rock. $5 cover.

Cove Castle Restaurant welcomes the Jose Lopez Trio with its signature rhythms at 7 p.m.

John Murphy takes the stage at the same time at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Mid Life Crisis rocks through popular covers at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

Troy Runsack’s solo set begins at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge.

