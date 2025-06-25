Live music: From old-timey tunes to funk-filled party

Saturday, June 28

The Chris Raabe Band brings its signature mix of rock and blues to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., starting at 5 p.m.

Pishy Cloots fills the air with charming, old-timey tunes at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, creating a cozy, nostalgic vibe.

Tony Vee’s New Blues Invitational Jam Session takes over Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., at 7 p.m. for a night of spontaneous blues brilliance.

At the same time, DRB electrifies the stage at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, with a set of classic rock hits.

For the night owls, Driving Kim Crazy delivers high-energy fun at 10 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, June 29

Sunday brings a trio of great options to enjoy live music in the afternoon.

At 3 p.m., J&S Roadhouse hosts After Party with a solid set of rock cover tunes.

Christy & Jon bring their duo performance to the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, at the same time.

At 4 p.m., take in lakeside views and the smooth sounds of OCD at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, July 1

It’s karaoke night at Old School Pub. Join the fun starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 3

At 7 p.m., it’s your time to shine, or cheer on those who do, at the open mic night at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake. Music, poetry, comedy and more fill the air as local talent takes the stage.

Friday, July 4

Celebrate Independence Day with a bang at Cove Castle Restaurant, where Uncle Shoehorn’s Big Easy brings a funk-fueled party to the lakefront. The Independence Day bash promises big energy, soulful grooves and a festive vibe that’s perfect for ringing in the holiday weekend, starting at 7 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com