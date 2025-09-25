Live music: Hear ragtime at a couple venues

Saturday, Sept. 27

J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, hosts the annual B.H.S. Multi-Year Reunion starting at 2 p.m. It is open to the public and features Miss Demeanor from 2 to 5 p.m., DJ Colleen from 5 to 7 p.m. and My Anxiety from 7 to 11 p.m., blending rock energy with dance-floor favorites.

Also at 2 p.m., the Paterson Silk Sox bring their pre-war string band and ragtime sound to Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road, with arrangements inspired by Charlie Poole, the Georgia Yellow Hammers and Scott Joplin.

DUG the Band returns to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., at 4 p.m. for a high-energy rock cover set. $5 cover charge.

AJ Costa will play a solo set at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, adding an intimate acoustic touch to the evening.

Sunday, Sept. 28

The Joe Cirotti Trio plays at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1997 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., at 2 p.m., blending folk, bluegrass, jazz and Americana into a rich and soulful performance perfect for a fall afternoon.

After Party fills J&S Roadhouse with upbeat cover tunes at 3 p.m.

Pennings Farm Cidery presents Big Soda & the Refreshments also at 3 p.m. $5 cover charge.

Nailed Shutt brings its jam-infused grooves to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 1

Ed Seifert and Bernie Stapleton perform starting at 3:30 p.m. at the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road.

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, hosts open-floor line dancing with DJ Tina Marie of Whiskey Crossing from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. With a lively mix of country and dance hits, this event invites everyone to let loose and enjoy the music.

Thursday, Oct. 2

The Vreeland Store brings a throwback flair as the Ragtime Millionaires perform their vintage-inspired set starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

AJ Costa returns to the Vreeland Store for another acoustic set at 6 p.m., offering listeners a chance to catch his heartfelt melodies.

At 7 p.m., the Tee Vee All Stars bring their funky favorites and jam-infused good times to the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, turning the lakeside spot into a lively night of grooves and fun.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com