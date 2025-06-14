x
Live music: Honor Flight Festival

WEST MILFORD. Live music from bluegrass to heavy rock ‘n’ roll is playing at local venues this week.

    The Identity Crisis Duo brings a mix of covers to the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden in Warwick, N.Y., on Friday, June 20. (Photo courtesy of Identity Crisis)
    The Openers will play at Old School Pub in Hewitt on Friday, June 20. (Photo courtesy of the Openers)
Saturday, June 14

Live music at the Honor Flight Festival at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., begins at 2 p.m. The all-day event supports Hudson Valley Honor Flight, which flies veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials free of charge. Festival tickets range from $15 to $20, with veterans and children younger than 12 admitted for free. The afternoon lineup features Ray Longchamp at 2 p.m., the harmonious duo Jackson & Johnson at 3:30 p.m., and local favorites the Bunker Boys at 5:30 p.m.

McMule hits the stage at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., at 3 p.m. with a blend of bluegrass, Americana, folk and outlaw country.

At 6 p.m., the Hendersons play a set at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

The O.C.D. Band Trio brings upbeat pop-rock covers to Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, at 7 p.m.

Raw Deal unleashes heavy rock ‘n’ roll energy at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at the same time.

Rick Barth plays a solo acoustic set at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, starting at 8 p.m.

Cap off the night at 10 p.m. with Evolution delivering a diverse party rock set at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, June 15

A mellow blend of acoustic and rock sets are on tap to wind down the weekend.

Jeremy Langdale kicks things off with acoustic covers at Cove Castle at 1:30 p.m.

High Strung takes the stage at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse with its signature mix of classic and country rock hits.

Also at 3 p.m., the Ethan Levy Duo brings laid-back grooves to the Pennings Farm Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

For a scenic lakeside vibe, Chris Donnelly performs his acoustic blend at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17

Step into the spotlight or cheer on your friends at Old School Pub during another fun-filled night of karaoke starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 19

Al Bazaz returns to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. for an intimate, acoustic evening.

At 7 p.m., head to Trail’s End Taphouse for its lively Open Mic Night. From music and poetry to comedy and storytelling, the event is a welcoming showcase for creatives of all stripes.

Friday, June 20

Tony Panzina plays at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store and the Identity Crisis Duo brings an electric mix of covers to the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden at the same time.

Midlife Crisis rocks J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m. while Trish, John + Joey perform a crowd-pleasing trio set at Cove Castle at the same time.

At 8 p.m., the Heist Duo offers a journey through hits from the ’50s to today at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge.

Chris Delis delivers a solo performance at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, also at 8 p.m.

Wrap up the night with the Openers rocking Old School Pub with loud and proud rock ‘n’ roll covers starting at 9 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com