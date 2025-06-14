Live music: Honor Flight Festival

Saturday, June 14

Live music at the Honor Flight Festival at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., begins at 2 p.m. The all-day event supports Hudson Valley Honor Flight, which flies veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials free of charge. Festival tickets range from $15 to $20, with veterans and children younger than 12 admitted for free. The afternoon lineup features Ray Longchamp at 2 p.m., the harmonious duo Jackson & Johnson at 3:30 p.m., and local favorites the Bunker Boys at 5:30 p.m.

McMule hits the stage at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., at 3 p.m. with a blend of bluegrass, Americana, folk and outlaw country.

At 6 p.m., the Hendersons play a set at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

The O.C.D. Band Trio brings upbeat pop-rock covers to Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, at 7 p.m.

Raw Deal unleashes heavy rock ‘n’ roll energy at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at the same time.

Rick Barth plays a solo acoustic set at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, starting at 8 p.m.

Cap off the night at 10 p.m. with Evolution delivering a diverse party rock set at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, June 15

A mellow blend of acoustic and rock sets are on tap to wind down the weekend.

Jeremy Langdale kicks things off with acoustic covers at Cove Castle at 1:30 p.m.

High Strung takes the stage at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse with its signature mix of classic and country rock hits.

Also at 3 p.m., the Ethan Levy Duo brings laid-back grooves to the Pennings Farm Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

For a scenic lakeside vibe, Chris Donnelly performs his acoustic blend at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17

Step into the spotlight or cheer on your friends at Old School Pub during another fun-filled night of karaoke starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 19

Al Bazaz returns to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. for an intimate, acoustic evening.

At 7 p.m., head to Trail’s End Taphouse for its lively Open Mic Night. From music and poetry to comedy and storytelling, the event is a welcoming showcase for creatives of all stripes.

Friday, June 20

Tony Panzina plays at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store and the Identity Crisis Duo brings an electric mix of covers to the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden at the same time.

Midlife Crisis rocks J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m. while Trish, John + Joey perform a crowd-pleasing trio set at Cove Castle at the same time.

At 8 p.m., the Heist Duo offers a journey through hits from the ’50s to today at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge.

Chris Delis delivers a solo performance at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, also at 8 p.m.

Wrap up the night with the Openers rocking Old School Pub with loud and proud rock ‘n’ roll covers starting at 9 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com