Live music in spooky surroundings

As October embraces West Milford with its crisp air and colorful folage, the town is gearing up for a weekend filled with music and more Halloween-themed events.

Saturday, Oct. 28

The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, is the place to be at 6 p.m., when Larry Ghiorsi from the Fermenter’s trio will grace the stage with a musical performance that is sure to set the mood for a laid-back evening.

If you’re in the mood for some groovy tunes, head to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m. The jam band Jam Straight is all set to deliver a blend of original and cover music, ranging from the Allman Brothers to Frank Zappa.

For those who enjoy starting the night with a song, visit Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, from 7 to 10 p.m., where karaoke takes center stage.

Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., is hosting its annual Halloween party with DJ RP Beats from 8 to 11 p.m., ensuring an evening filled with spooky fun and great music.

Starting at 9 p.m., Boneyard Cantina and Village Billiards, 17 Main St. 2nd floor, Warwick, will be transformed into a haunted haven for its Skull Fest Halloween costume party. The night will feature live music, a DJ and plenty of surprises.

Be sure to dress in your most creative and terrifying costumes and dance the night away to the thrilling beats spun by talented DJs.

The musical journey continues at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, where Chris Delis will perform at 9 p.m., ensuring a night of great music.

For those who want to keep the party going into the late hours, Old School presents DJ Matty, who will be spinning the late-night beats to keep you dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

At the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., prepare for an enchanting jazz performance by the Rick Savage, Earl Sauls + Joe Vincent Tranchina Jazz Trio from 1 to 3 p.m.

Savage, a jazz trumpeter with a wealth of experience, will lead this captivating trio. His resume includes performing with renowned artists such as Tony Bennett and Michael Jackson.

Over at J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m., enjoy a performance by North Jersey’s Country Comfort, bringing you hits from today’s top country artists.

Thursday, Nov. 2

As the week comes to a close, visit the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m., where the Ragtime Millionaires will perform a mix of original songs, instrumentals, American Roots music and classic tunes.

Friday, Nov. 3

The weekend kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store with a performance by Growing Old Disgracefully, delighting audiences with their traditional bluegrass tunes.

Cove Castle welcomes 3D Rhythm of Life, a bilingual dance band led by Michael Tate. Starting at 7 p.m. this band promises to bring a night filled with Latin tropical soul to get you moving.

At Baldo Bistro, 9 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, rising dountry blues and rock duo, Whiskey Crossing, will captivate the crowd with their energy, starting at 7:30 p.m.

