Live music: Outdoor performances continue

Saturday, Sept. 13

Step back in time with “Music at the Manor,” featuring the London Trio, at 4 p.m. at Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road, Ringwood. This program brings to life the sounds that families like the Erskines and Hewitts enjoyed between the 1740s and 1930s, offering a living soundtrack to New Jersey’s history.

Also at 4 p.m., the Sunset Series continues at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., where Soul Purpose delivers its irresistible blend of NOLA funk, soul and swing. $5 cover.

The Mighty Rumble Brass Band, with four horns and a funky drummer, brings New Orleans classics, soulful covers and gritty originals to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., at 5 p.m.

The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, welcomes OCD with an eclectic setlist at 6 p.m.

The party continues at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, where the Hellhounds headline Pee Wee’s Birthday Bash Benefit for St. Jude.

Also at 7 p.m., the DeLear Brothers return to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, bringing their signature sound to the pub stage.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Celebrate community starting at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 454 Germantown Road, where Oktoberfest brings classic rock from Smugglers Attic along with beer and food for purchase.

At 3 p.m., J&S Roadhouse lights up with the Warehouse, a band known for its massive music catalog and top-quality performances.

Country fans may head to Pennings Farm Cidery at 3 p.m. for Whiskey Crossing, a band beloved for its high-energy country sound. $5 cover.

For a more laid-back setting, catch Mike Holmes and Terry McDonough playing acoustic favorites at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus Restaurant, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, brings back karaoke night at 8 p.m. Gather your friends, grab the mic and let loose with your favorite songs.

Wednesday, Sept. 17

The West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, welcomes Bob Nicholson at 3:30 p.m. He has been performing for more than 40 years, drawing inspiration from legends such as the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and Tom Petty.

The Kootz take the stage at 5:30 p.m. at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road, Ringwood, where they’ll deliver a spirited set outdoors. Bring a lawn chair. The show moves inside the Carriage House in case of rain. $5 suggested donation.

Thursday, Sept. 18

Brian Fitzpatrick serves up his heartfelt songs at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

Trail’s End Taphouse transforms into a creative hub with its open mic night at 7 p.m. Performers of all stripes, acoustic musicians, poets and comedians are welcome. Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19

Kick off the weekend at 5 p.m. with Arborline in the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, where its folksy favorites pair perfectly with the outdoor atmosphere.

At 6 p.m., the Vreeland Store welcomes 5 O’Clock Shadow Band with a mix of crowd-pleasing classics.

OCD Band plays at 7 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, offering melodies in a scenic lakeside setting.

At the same time, Bombay Anthem Duo hits the stage at the Grasshopper Irish Pub and karaoke night returns to Trail’s End Taphouse.

Southern Shift brings its Southern rock sound to J&S Roadhouse also at 7 p.m.

The Heist Duo plays a covers set at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge.

