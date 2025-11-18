Live music packs the week ahead

Saturday, Nov. 22

It’s a full slate of evening music, starting with the Songstress Collective at 7 p.m. at The Cove Castle Restaurant Upstairs, 13 Castle Ct., setting the tone for a cozy night on the lake. Also at 7 p.m., My Anxiety fires up J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., with a high-energy blast of 90s alternative rock favorites from this Northern New Jersey cover band. At the same time, the Wayne Bilotti Duo takes over The Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23, offering a mix of classic hits and soulful acoustic rock.

Sunday, Nov. 23

Sunday starts with a 1 p.m. Jazz Brunch at Cove Castle Restaurant featuring the Michael Jackson Trio, who bring smooth, sophisticated jazz to the waterfront.

At 2 p.m., Sean O’Flynn performs at Pennings Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S., delivering his singer-songwriter charm. At 3 p.m., J&S Roadhouse welcomes High Noon, a Country and Southern Rock band from Orange County, known for playing the best of today’s and yesterday’s country favorites. Also at 3 p.m., Peter “Skeeter” Scance plays a solo set at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., bringing his seasoned musicianship to a relaxed Sunday afternoon.

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Keep things light with another fun karaoke night at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, inviting locals to let loose with great vibes, strong jams, and all their favorite sing-along moments.

Wednesday, Nov. 26 - Thanksgiving Eve

At 7 p.m., High Strung hits J&S Roadhouse with a lively blend of classic rock ’n’ roll and Southern favorites. Also at 7 p.m., The Grasshopper Irish Pub hosts a Thanksgiving Eve Party featuring Ciro Patti, kicking off the festive night with familiar tunes and upbeat energy. At 8 p.m., Scarlet Magnolia brings a full dose of Grateful Dead and JGB material to Old School Pub & Grill, weaving jam-band grooves into the holiday buildup.

Friday, Nov. 28

Friday begins at 4 p.m. with the Missy Ping Trio at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, offering an early evening set of rootsy, melodic tunes. At 7 p.m., the Brotherhood Band, an Orange County-based group, takes the stage at Pennings Bar and Grill with a dynamic mix of rock and feel-good favorites. Also at 7 p.m., Chris Delis performs a solo set at The Grasshopper Irish Pub, rounding out the night with polished guitar work and classic covers.