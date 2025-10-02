Live music: Rock, soul and country favorites

Saturday, Oct. 4

The Chris Raabe Band performs at 3 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. A $5 cover charge gets you into an afternoon of high-energy grooves after apple picking.

At 6 p.m., Sydney Leigh takes the stage at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, for a heartfelt singer-songwriter set.

Ciro Patti performs a solo show at 7 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, adding his signature style to the night.

Evolution brings its upbeat, crowd-pleasing tunes to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 5

Sunday kicks off with Warwick’s beloved Applefest from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown Warwick transforms into a fall celebration featuring more than 150 craft vendors, 75 food vendors, four stages of live music, and apple pie baking and eating contests.

Ayanna Martine brings her soulful performance to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at 3 p.m.

At the same time, N.O. 149 takes the stage at Pennings Farm Cidery. $5 cover charge.

The Other Band rocks out with classic covers at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, also at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Enjoy acoustic singer-songwriter Maribyrd as she provides a warm and folksy soundtrack to your midweek market stroll starting at 3:30 p.m. at the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road.

Friday, Oct. 10

The Identity Crisis Duo brings a versatile selection of cover songs to Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, at 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Grasshopper Irish Pub hosts Country Comfort, filling the night with country favorites.

