Live music: Tunes in the park, at the market

Saturday, July 26

Kick off the afternoon with the fourth annual Pirate Festival at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y. starting at 3 p.m. Live music by Too Many Captains will set the tone for a day filled with interactive pirates, games, a joke contest and a full lineup of swashbuckling fun. Costumes encouraged.

Head to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., at 5 p.m. for the Sunset Series featuring the powerhouse sounds of the John Reddan Blues Band. A $10 cover gets you into an evening of soulful, high-energy blues surrounded by farm-fresh vibes.

For something a bit more nostalgic, catch Pishy Coots playing charming old-timey tunes at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

Enjoy reggae on the lake with Brother Jerome at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, at 7 p.m.

Also at 7 p.m., Southern Shift brings classic Southern rock sounds to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Sunday, July 27

Spend the afternoon with a solid dose of country and rock classics by High Strung at J&S Roadhouse starting at 3 p.m.

At the same time, the Jackson & Johnson Trio delivers acoustic favorites for a $5 cover at Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

At 4 p.m., catch Release the Houndz at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt. Its lively, genre-spanning set will have you grooving into the evening by the water.

Tuesday, July 29

Karaoke night returns to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 8 p.m. Whether you’re belting out a ballad or bringing the house down with a rock anthem, it’s your time to shine.

Wednesday, July 30

Dani Zanoni provides a breezy, soulful soundtrack for your afternoon stroll through the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, starting at 3:30 p.m. Her mix of originals and favorites sets the perfect tone for a summer afternoon.

Thursday, July 31

Erika Sherger brings her heartfelt folk sound, and maybe a few new originals, to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. Keep an ear out for “Like a Wave” and “Foggy Waters.”

Open mic night kicks off at 7 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse. From music to poetry to comedy, the mic is open for anyone ready to share in a welcoming, creative space.

Also at 7 p.m., the Kootz perform a mix of classic rock favorites at the Bubbling Springs Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road, as part of the township’s free 2025 Summer Concert Series. Bring a blanket, grab a snack and soak in the summer evening.

Friday, Aug. 1

The first Clam & Jam of the season begins at 5 p.m. at the Pennings Farm Beer Garden. Enjoy seafood specials and live music by Vera & the Force for a $5 cover.

Anthony Martinelli takes the solo spotlight at the Vreeland Store, bringing mellow vibes and smooth sounds to ease you into the weekend starting at 6 p.m.

Country Comfort brings down-home classics to J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m.

Cove Castle hosts the Tony Vee New Blues Invitational for an evening of electric blues on the lake at the same time.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com