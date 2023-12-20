Local bands making merry

With the holiday season sweeping through West Milford, the local music scene is alive with vibrant performances.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Kick off your Saturday night with the soulful tunes of Bobby Campbell at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road. Starting at 6 p.m., Campbell’s melodies and engaging performance are sure to set the perfect ambiance for the holiday weekend.

At 8 p.m., head over to Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, for a performance by Billy McGee. With a repertoire that spans genres, McGee is set to deliver a lively show.

For a blend of high-energy covers and original music, catch Mimicking Mars at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 South, Warwick, N.Y. The 8:30 p.m. performance promises infectious rhythms and dynamic melodies.

Embrace the holiday spirit at Old School Pub & Grill’s Ugly Sweater Christmas Party. Starting at 9 p.m. at 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, join the festivities with a night of karaoke, where you can sing your heart out and enjoy the performances of others.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Continue the holiday cheer at the Vreeland Store with Singing for Supper. The 6 p.m. performance is the perfect post-Christmas treat.

If you’re looking for karaoke, head over to Baldo Bistro, 9 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at 8 p.m. for a night of musical fun. Sing your favorite tunes and enjoy the performances of fellow music enthusiasts.

Friday, Dec. 29

Ease into the weekend with the acoustic vibes of Smokin’ Buddie Steve at Pennings Farm Market. The 7 p.m. performance promises an evening filled with soulful melodies.

Experience the musical talents of Chris Delis at Grasshopper Irish Pub at 8 p.m. Let Delis’s performance be the perfect soundtrack for a Friday night out.

Round off the week with another exciting night of karaoke at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike. Whether you’re a seasoned karaoke pro or a first-timer, the 9 p.m. event promises a lively atmosphere to cap off the week.

