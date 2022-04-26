Local music blog launches YouTube series

The Music Insight Column is launching its first Youtube Series, titled “On The MIC.”

The MIC was created by West Milford resident Stefani M.C. Janelli.

In their mission to celebrate emerging artists, artists will be able to submit an exclusive live performance to be placed on The MIC’s Youtube Channel. The performance will be paired with an introduction by Janelli, discussing the artist and the track.

What began as just a senior project at Ramapo College as a place to discuss music, The MIC has blossomed into a space independent, local, and specifically, West Milford, artists and musicians have a platform to be discovered. The MIC has grown exponentially and internationally within the past year, focusing on many New Jersey-based and West Milford artists while also covering acts from as far as England and Italy.