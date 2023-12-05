Local stages rocking this weekend

‘Tis the season of festive performances echoing throughout West Milford.

Saturday, Dec. 9

The Timepeace band takes the stage at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, offering a three-piece classic rock experience. Get ready to be transported through the ages with their timeless tunes starting at 6 p.m.

Take a nostalgic ride with Smuggler’s Attic as the band brings the best rock tracks from the ’60s to the 2000s to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, starting at 7 p.m.

Ridley and Anne Enslow present another evening of historic holiday songs and melodies in the Great Hall of Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburd Road, starting at 7 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., the Arborline will enchant the audience at Baldo Bistro, 9 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Or visit the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, where the Strangers will take the stage at 8 p.m., promising an evening filled with infectious beats and lively tunes.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Enjoy your afternoon at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., listening to a performance by Ron Ossi and Mike Hickey at 2 p.m.

Or for a high-energy afternoon, OC5 will keep the party going with its rocking blend of R&B, dance and classic rock at J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Dust off your vocal cords and take the stage for a night of karaoke fun at the Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14

John Sheenan and the Ragtime Millionaires will serenade the audience at the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. with their American roots music.

Or indulge in another night of karaoke fun at Baldo Bistro, starting at 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

At 6 p.m., Larry Ghiorsi of the Fermenters band will captivate the Vreeland Store audience with his tunes.

The singer-songwriter Ethan Levy Duo will take center stage at 7 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 South, Warwick.

The Rated R Band returns to J&S Roadhouse with its classic rock covers starting at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Matt Gillert will perform his best country tunes.

DJ Matty takes over at Old School Pub at 9 p.m. ensuring your Friday night ends on a high note with a mix of beats that will keep you moving and grooving.

