Local stages rocking this weekend

WEST MILFORD. A bit of country and karaoke also on the menu.

| 05 Dec 2023 | 06:35
    OC5 Band will perform its blend of R&amp;B, dance and classic rock Sunday afternoon at J&amp;S Roadhouse. (Photo courtesy of OC5 Band)
    Singer-songwriter Ethan Levy will play Friday, Dec. 15 at Pennings Farm Market in Warwick, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of Ethan Levy)
‘Tis the season of festive performances echoing throughout West Milford.

Saturday, Dec. 9

The Timepeace band takes the stage at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, offering a three-piece classic rock experience. Get ready to be transported through the ages with their timeless tunes starting at 6 p.m.

Take a nostalgic ride with Smuggler’s Attic as the band brings the best rock tracks from the ’60s to the 2000s to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, starting at 7 p.m.

Ridley and Anne Enslow present another evening of historic holiday songs and melodies in the Great Hall of Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburd Road, starting at 7 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., the Arborline will enchant the audience at Baldo Bistro, 9 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Or visit the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, where the Strangers will take the stage at 8 p.m., promising an evening filled with infectious beats and lively tunes.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Enjoy your afternoon at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., listening to a performance by Ron Ossi and Mike Hickey at 2 p.m.

Or for a high-energy afternoon, OC5 will keep the party going with its rocking blend of R&B, dance and classic rock at J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Dust off your vocal cords and take the stage for a night of karaoke fun at the Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14

John Sheenan and the Ragtime Millionaires will serenade the audience at the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. with their American roots music.

Or indulge in another night of karaoke fun at Baldo Bistro, starting at 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

At 6 p.m., Larry Ghiorsi of the Fermenters band will captivate the Vreeland Store audience with his tunes.

The singer-songwriter Ethan Levy Duo will take center stage at 7 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 South, Warwick.

The Rated R Band returns to J&S Roadhouse with its classic rock covers starting at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Matt Gillert will perform his best country tunes.

DJ Matty takes over at Old School Pub at 9 p.m. ensuring your Friday night ends on a high note with a mix of beats that will keep you moving and grooving.

Send information to Stef at themicnj@gmail.com