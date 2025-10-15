Lots of blues, rock, country

Saturday, Oct. 18

Sho Nuf performs at 3 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., where a $5 cover gets you into a lively afternoon of blues and rock surrounded by the cidery’s scenic views.

The Hendersons take the stage at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, performing a refined mix of American blues, British Invasion, country rock and traditional country.

The Brian Fitzpatrick Duo brings its set to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 7 p.m., blending acoustic-driven rock and folk influences.

Wind Up Monkey keeps the energy high starting at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, with its polished blend of American blues, country rock and British Invasion favorites.

Sunday, Oct. 19

Ease into Sunday with Sean O’Flynn at 1:30 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., offering acoustic sounds with a lakeside view.

At 3 p.m., the music continues with Release the Houndz Duo at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, delivering smooth harmonies and familiar tunes.

Over at Pennings Farm Cidery, Brotherhood takes the stage at 3 p.m. for another performance of energetic rock. $5 cover charge.

At the same time, Smack hits J&S Roadhouse for an electric set of rock covers spanning the ’80s through today.

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Music meets community at the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, where the Ragtime Millionaires perform at 3:30 p.m. The duo, John Sheehan and John Grunberg, blend roots, American blues and country with folk-rock classics by artists such as Bob Dylan, the Byrds and Jim Croce.

The spotlight shifts to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, for an open mic night hosted by Rui & Selena. Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m., and the music continues until the last performer leaves the stage. Whether you’re a seasoned musician or just looking to share a song, poem or story, this event celebrates local talent and creativity.

Thursday, Oct. 23

Starting at 6 p.m., the Billy Courtman Band returns to the Vreeland Store, bringing its signature mix of blues and classic rock.

Heather Hardy with Jonny Rosch take over at 7 p.m. at Cove Castle, joined by an all-star lineup of veteran musicians. Hardy, an Arizona Blues Hall of Fame inductee, pairs her powerhouse violin and vocals with the legendary James “Worm” Wormworth on drums, Mike “Apple” Merritt on bass and Mick Gaffney on guitar. Together, they deliver a soulful night steeped in blues, rock and groove from some of the finest players in the business.

