Lots of entertainment at Harvest Festival

Autumn is in full swing this week, offering a range of genres and venues to celebrate with live music, from the Vreeland Store’s Harvest Festival to J&S Roadhouse’s anniversary.

Saturday, Sept. 23

The weekend begins with a burst of musical energy that you won’t want to miss.

The 11th annual Harvest Festival at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, kicks off at 10 a.m., ensuring good food, local artists and captivating musical performances.

The Kootz will take the stage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an acoustic unplugged set that’s sure to set a lively atmosphere.

The festival continues with Timepeace serving up classic rock tunes that will have you singing along from 2 to 4 p.m.

Returning favorites Rupert & Sheetz will grace the venue with their music from 6 to 8 p.m.

J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, kicks off its anniversary party at 7 p.m. with High Strung performing classic rock and rocking country tunes to keep the party going.

At 9 p.m., head over to Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, for Billy McGee’s performance.

Sunday, Sept. 24

The musical festivities continue with the second day of the Vreeland Store’s Harvest Festival.

Bobby Campbell will entertain from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Fermenters Trio returns from 1 to 3 p.m. with its eclectic mix of original and cover tunes, providing the perfect soundtrack for a relaxing Sunday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., J&S Roadhouse welcomes Naughty Humphrey, who will perform its magnetic cover tunes.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Get ready to showcase your singing talents with karaoke at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

The West Milford Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, invites you to enjoy the musical talents of Ed Seifert & Bernie Stapleton at 3:30 p.m. It’s a midweek treat for all music enthusiasts.

Thursday, Sept. 28

From 6 to 8 p.m., the Vreeland Store will host the Singing for Supper bluegrass trio.

Friday, Sept. 29

Start your Friday evening with Dani Zanoni, who will be performing solo at the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., J&S Roadhouse invites you to enjoy the rock covers by Strange Behavior, setting the stage for an energetic night.

Black Radish will bring its distinctive fusion of cover songs and original compositions to Old School Pub, starting at 9 p.m.

Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, invites you to enjoy a night of karaoke, where you can take the stage and shine, at 9 p.m.

Also at 9 p.m., the Grasshopper welcomes Vera and the Force, who will lay down classic and southern rock tunes that will keep the party going.

