Lots of live music - and classic cars

WEST MILFORD. Bands will be playing rock, blues, country and Latin fusion.

| 10 Apr 2024 | 08:46
    JP Conques will perform Sunday afternoon at D’Boathaus in Hewitt. (Photo courtesy of JP Conques)
    Roadside Louie &amp; the Dusters will play the blues Saturday night at Pennings Farm Market in Warwick, N.Y.. (Photo courtesy of Roadside Louie &amp; the Dusters)
The music scene is heating up this week with a variety of styles to choose from.

Saturday, April 13

The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, will hold a free classic car show at 2 p.m. with musical entertainment by Brian St. John at 3 p.m. and Casey Ferrioli at 6 p.m.

Country Comfort will be rocking the house at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, for a night of foot-stomping fun.

If you’re in the mood for blues, Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., will be the place to be at 8 p.m. as Roadside Louie & the Dusters offer a soulful journey through the genre.

For a fusion of rock, country and pop, the Wayne Biolotti Duo will return to Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, invites patrons to unwind with feel-good tunes courtesy of Dave & John Acoustic at 2 p.m.

J&S Roadhouse welcomes back High Strung for an afternoon of classic rock and country melodies at 3 p.m.

At 4 p.m., D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, will host JP Conques, playing a selection of Southern rock cover favorites.

Tuesday, April 16

Take your chance in the spotlight at karaoke night at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill’s, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Thursday, April 18

The Vreeland Store will rock with the Erika Sherger duo bringing its folksy twang to the stage at 6 p.m.

Trail’s End Taphouse at Greenwood Lake Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., invites musicians to join their acoustic open jam night starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 19

DnA will brings its captivating sounds to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

Or hear the Latin fusion rhythms of 3D Rhythm of Life on opening night of the season at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, at 7 p.m. The band features Mike Tate, Lenny Underwood and Tony Romano.

Pennings Farm Market welcomes singer-songwriter favorites by the Rachel Berkman duo at 7 p.m.

The audience at J&S Roadhouse will rock out with the Other Band’s diverse repertoire spanning genres from rock ‘n’ roll to classic rock also at 7 p.m.

For those seeking country vibes, Jimmy Geez North, 219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, hosts Matt Gillert at 8 p.m.

The Harrisons promise an eclectic medley at the same hour at the Grasshopper.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com