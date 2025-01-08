x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Lots of rock, a touch of bluegrass

WEST MILFORD. Tributes to AC/DC and the Doors planned Sunday at J&S Roadhouse.

West Milford /
| 08 Jan 2025 | 09:37
    Roxon performs Friday, Jan. 17 at J&amp;S Roadhouse. (Photo courtesy of Roxon)
    Roxon performs Friday, Jan. 17 at J&S Roadhouse. (Photo courtesy of Roxon)
    The Harrisons will play Friday, Jan. 17 at the Grasshopper Irish Pub in Newfoundland (Photo courtesy of the Harrisons)
    The Harrisons will play Friday, Jan. 17 at the Grasshopper Irish Pub in Newfoundland (Photo courtesy of the Harrisons)

Saturday, Jan. 11

Start your Saturday evening with the Moonshine Creek Trio at 6:30 p.m. as they fill Trail’s End Taphouse, located in the GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., with their signature bluegrass jams.

The Warehouse takes the stage at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, for a dynamic evening of live tunes.

Sunday, Jan. 12

At 3 p.m., J&S Roadhouse hosts Tribute Night featuring AC/fn/DC and Eternally Doors, paying homage to AC/DC and the Doors with electrifying rock performances.

For a more relaxed Sunday, check out Jeremy Langdale at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, playing timeless classics spanning R&B to classic rock, also at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Karaoke night returns to the Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt. Starting at 8 p.m., sing your heart out and enjoy an entertaining midweek tradition.

Friday, Jan. 17

Kick off your weekend with nationally recognized singer-songwriter Myles Mancuso at 6 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y.

At 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse hosts a karaoke night where you can become the star of the show.

For classic rock enthusiasts, Roxon will be at J&S Roadhouse, also at 7 p.m.. The band plays a mix of rock, Southern rock and country hits.

Rob Gorny performs an acoustic set at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

The Harrisons bring high-energy entertainment back to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, also at 8 p.m.

At 10 p.m., Old School Pub hosts Driving Kim Crazy, serving up deep cuts of classic rock to end the night with a bang.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com