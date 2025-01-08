Lots of rock, a touch of bluegrass

Saturday, Jan. 11

Start your Saturday evening with the Moonshine Creek Trio at 6:30 p.m. as they fill Trail’s End Taphouse, located in the GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., with their signature bluegrass jams.

The Warehouse takes the stage at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, for a dynamic evening of live tunes.

Sunday, Jan. 12

At 3 p.m., J&S Roadhouse hosts Tribute Night featuring AC/fn/DC and Eternally Doors, paying homage to AC/DC and the Doors with electrifying rock performances.

For a more relaxed Sunday, check out Jeremy Langdale at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, playing timeless classics spanning R&B to classic rock, also at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Karaoke night returns to the Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt. Starting at 8 p.m., sing your heart out and enjoy an entertaining midweek tradition.

Friday, Jan. 17

Kick off your weekend with nationally recognized singer-songwriter Myles Mancuso at 6 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y.

At 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse hosts a karaoke night where you can become the star of the show.

For classic rock enthusiasts, Roxon will be at J&S Roadhouse, also at 7 p.m.. The band plays a mix of rock, Southern rock and country hits.

Rob Gorny performs an acoustic set at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

The Harrisons bring high-energy entertainment back to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, also at 8 p.m.

At 10 p.m., Old School Pub hosts Driving Kim Crazy, serving up deep cuts of classic rock to end the night with a bang.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com