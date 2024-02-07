x
Lots of spots to serenade your valentine

WEST MILFORD. Emo Night Karaoke, which features live backing music, returns Saturday to Pennings Farm Market in Warwick, N.Y.

07 Feb 2024
    The Strangers will perform Saturday night at Grasshopper Irish Pub in Newfoundland. (Photo courtesy of the Strangers)
    Whiskey Crossing will play country tunes Friday, Feb. 16 at Pennings Farm Market in Warwick, N.Y. (Photo by Jess Ripper)
In a bustling weekend filled with Super Bowl anticipation and Valentine’s Day celebrations, you can unwind by listening to your favorite tunes across town.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Start at 6 p.m. with the Zeke Carey Band at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road. Enjoy the soulful tunes of this talented group.

Move to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m. to catch the Farmer Phil Band. Fans of classic country music and Southern rock will be in for a treat as the band promises a foot-stomping, heartwarming performance.

Or head to Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 8 p.m., when the Strangers will take the stage, offering a diverse set that’s sure to keep the crowd moving.

At 9 p.m., Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., will host Emo Night Karaoke. Back by popular demand, this unique experience features live backing music. Prepare for a night of nostalgic melodies. Song sign-ups are first-come, first-served. Tickets are $15 online at Eventbrite.

Also at 9 p.m., the Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, welcomes No Time Lost. This high-energy rock/pop cover band will perform tunes from current top 40 hits to classics.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Old School Pub & Grill invites you to belt out your favorite tunes at its weekly karaoke night starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15

D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, will host Lucas Matt and his country tunes at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Vreeland Store will see the return of the Kootz, promising an evening of lively music.

Friday, Feb. 16

The weekend festivities commence at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store with the dynamic performance of the DnA Duo, featuring the powerful vocals of Dani Zanoni.

Or head to Pennings Farm at 7:30 p.m. to catch Whiskey Crossing, serving up energetic country tunes.

Al Mannarino takes the stage solo acoustic-style at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, at 8 p.m.

And Old School Pub presents Black Radish for an eclectic mix of covers and originals across various genres at 9 p.m.

