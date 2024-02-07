Lots of spots to serenade your valentine

In a bustling weekend filled with Super Bowl anticipation and Valentine’s Day celebrations, you can unwind by listening to your favorite tunes across town.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Start at 6 p.m. with the Zeke Carey Band at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road. Enjoy the soulful tunes of this talented group.

Move to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m. to catch the Farmer Phil Band. Fans of classic country music and Southern rock will be in for a treat as the band promises a foot-stomping, heartwarming performance.

Or head to Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 8 p.m., when the Strangers will take the stage, offering a diverse set that’s sure to keep the crowd moving.

At 9 p.m., Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., will host Emo Night Karaoke. Back by popular demand, this unique experience features live backing music. Prepare for a night of nostalgic melodies. Song sign-ups are first-come, first-served. Tickets are $15 online at Eventbrite.

Also at 9 p.m., the Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, welcomes No Time Lost. This high-energy rock/pop cover band will perform tunes from current top 40 hits to classics.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Old School Pub & Grill invites you to belt out your favorite tunes at its weekly karaoke night starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15

D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, will host Lucas Matt and his country tunes at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Vreeland Store will see the return of the Kootz, promising an evening of lively music.

Friday, Feb. 16

The weekend festivities commence at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store with the dynamic performance of the DnA Duo, featuring the powerful vocals of Dani Zanoni.

Or head to Pennings Farm at 7:30 p.m. to catch Whiskey Crossing, serving up energetic country tunes.

Al Mannarino takes the stage solo acoustic-style at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, at 8 p.m.

And Old School Pub presents Black Radish for an eclectic mix of covers and originals across various genres at 9 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com