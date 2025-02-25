Mardi on with live music, more

Saturday, March 1

Kick off Mardi Gras in style with a full NOLA-inspired celebration featuring an 11-piece funk and jazz band, second-line parade, floats and all the festive trimmings at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. The night’s centerpiece is Uncle Shoehorn’s 10th anniversary “Big Easy Mardi Gras Ball” at 5 p.m., bringing the energy of New Orleans straight to the Hudson Valley with special guest brass players and a big dance floor.

At the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, enjoy a laid-back acoustic set with Pam McGill and John Sheehan at 6 p.m.

For fans of classic rock, AC fn DC will be tearing up the stage with high-voltage AC/DC hits at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Ciro Patti delivers an intimate solo acoustic performance at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 8 p.m.

End the night on a high note with karaoke with DJ Skyhook at 9 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., where you can belt out your favorite tunes.

Sunday, March 2

The Mardi Gras party continues at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, with the Quarter to Four Trio bringing the fun with a horn-driven celebration of classic New Orleans sounds.

At 3 p.m., enjoy a soulful solo acoustic set by Doug McClure at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Or head to J&S Roadhouse, where OC5 will be serving up upbeat classic rock and pop covers, also at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 4

Test your vocal skills at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, with another fun karaoke session starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5

If you missed it Tuesday, you’ve got another chance to take the mic at D’Boathaus’s karaoke night at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 6

Enjoy an intimate evening of music with the Billy Courtman Band performing a stripped-down set filled with rich melodies at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

Friday, March 7

Start your weekend right with Larry of the Fermenters Band playing a warm, groove-filled set at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

At 8 p.m., head to the Grasshopper Irish Pub for a performance by Freddy Flake, delivering a mix of genres.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com