Marshall’s Law headlines Friday night of southern rock

Saturday, March 28

Spend your afternoon at the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Rd., with Alex Prizgintas’ Bach to Rock. Hear this author, historian, and musician blend harmonies with the rich history of composers and songwriters of decades past. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

Later, at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd., The Hendersons take over with an engaging set at 6 p.m., while No Promises brings their alt-rock flair to Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., at 7 p.m.

At the same time, Southern Shift brings their rockin’ southern rock groove to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., and the Wayne Bilotti Duo performs at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23.

Sunday, March 29

Enjoy your Sunday at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, with an acoustic set by Devin Daversa at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., the Strings Attached duo brings pop favorites to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., while FUNK POP brings their eclectic mix to J&S Roadhouse.

Tuesday, March 31

Karaoke night at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, kicks off at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1

Back at Old School Pub, Selena and Rui welcome performers of all kinds to the stage for an open mic night starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 2

The Ragtime Millionaires bring their nostalgic tunes back to The Vreeland Store for a set starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, April 3

Al Bazaz kicks off the night with a solo set of soulful sounds at The Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. At Pennings Farm Market, Fish Fry night also starts at 6 p.m., featuring heartfelt tunes by the Rachel Leeya duo.

At 7 p.m., Marshall’s Law takes the stage at J&S Roadhouse for a night of southern rock and roll. Expect classics by Marshall Tucker, Gregg Allman, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and more,

Also at 7 p.m., The Harrisons entertain for the night at The Grasshopper with their eclectic mix.