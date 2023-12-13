Mix includes handbell choir, solo drummer

As the holiday season continues to unfold, West Milford is gearing up for a musical extravaganza that promises to bring joy to residents and visitors alike.

Saturday, Dec. 16

The captivating songwriting skills of Rupert & Scheetz, a Vreeland Store favorite, will fill the air at 1383 Macopin Road, starting at 6 p.m.

Join the eighth annual J&S Roadhouse Christmas Party, 17 Wooley Road, with High Strung, a band known for its unique blend of country and classic rock. Get ready to dance the night away in the holiday spirit starting at 7 p.m.

Immerse yourself in the eclectic tunes of the OCD Trio live at Baldo Bistro, 9 Lakeside Road, Hewitt. Starting at 7:30 p.m., its diverse repertoire promises a musical journey that transcends genres and captivates audiences.

Brian Fitzpatrick returns to the stage at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, bringing his captivating performance to the heart of West Milford starting at 8 p.m.

Conclude the night with the JukeBox Radio Band’s lively performance at 9 p.m. at the Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Experience the enchanting sounds of the New Jersey Jubilation Handbell Choir, directed by Christine Braden. Celebrate its 20th year with unique holiday music arrangements played on handbells and chimes at 1:30 p.m. at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden, 2 Morris Road, Ringwood. Tickets for this festive event are $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

Devin Daversa takes the stage at 2 p.m., for a solo acoustic performance at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y.

Enjoy the dynamic performance of the Blue Collar Band, seamlessly blending genres in what its members call “old school meets new school” at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Unwind at 8 p.m. with a fun-filled karaoke session at Old School Pub.

Thursday, Dec. 21

The Erika Sherger band will treat the audience to an indie folk/Americana performance at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

At 8 p.m. head to Baldo Bistro, grab the mic and join the karaoke night for a chance to shine.

Or head to the Grasshopper to hear Ciro Patti captivate the audience with his musical talents starting at 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22

Beginning at 6 p.m., DnA brings a festive spirit to the stage at the Vreeland Store, highlighting holiday favorites in a performance that is sure to get everyone in the holiday mood.

The three-piece Black Cat Bone will captivate with its unique sound at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 South, Warwick, at 7 p.m.

Country Comfort returns to J&S Roadhouse for a night of moving and grooving, kicking off at 7 p.m.

At Baldo Bistro, John Sheehan will take the audience on a musical journey with his performance at 7:30 p.m.

The Harrisons, with their unique duo selections, promise an evening of musical diversity and skill at the Grasshopper at 8 p.m.

Conclude the week at 9 p.m. with the solo drummer act Love Bomb at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, promising an explosive and rhythmic end to the musical festivities.

Send information to Stef at themicnj@gmail.com