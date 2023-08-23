Mix of musical styles on stages

As August draws to a close, the music scene in West Milford continues to flourish.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the accomplished songwriting duo Rupert & Scheetz will grace the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, from 6 to 8 p.m.

For those seeking classic country favorites, J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, is the place to be: The Farmer Phil Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. with its country rock and twang.

Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., will come alive with the Owls & Lions, featuring Nicole Deloi, as they deliver a captivating indie folk rock performance.

Meanwhile, at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, the musical notes of Billy McGee will create a melodious ambiance starting at 9 p.m.

For an electrifying experience, No Politics will take the stage at the Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, delivering iconic classic rock tunes, also kicking off at 9 p.m.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Rob Gorny will showcase his solo acoustic talents at the Old School Pub, creating a relaxed and inviting atmosphere.

Simultaneously, Strange Behavior will treat the audience at J&S Roadhouse to an array of rock covers.

Wednesday, Aug. 30 offers an opportunity to unwind at the West Milford Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road. Starting at 3:30 p.m, Kyle Hancharick will take center stage, delivering an acoustic set.

August bows out with a musical bang on Thursday, Aug. 31, as the Vreeland Store invites visitors to enjoy Singing for Supper from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 1, the Vreeland Store hosts John Sheenan & Ragtime Millionaires from 6 to 8 p.m. Their performance will showcase original compositions, American Roots Music and classic tunes, promising a well-rounded musical experience.

Prepare to be serenaded by the sounds of Eric Parian at Cove Castle for a delightful evening lakeside.

At 7 p.m., J&S Roadhouse will keep the energy alive with the vibrant sounds of party rock covers with After Party.

