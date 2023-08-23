x
Mix of musical styles on stages

WEST MILFORD. Listeners have their choice of country, rock, indie folk and acoustic sets.

| 23 Aug 2023 | 05:05
    Kyle Hancharick will play acoustic guitar Wednesday afternoon at the West Milford Farmers Market. (Photo courtesy of Kyle Hancharick)
    Rob Gorny will perform Sunday afternoon at the Old School Pub in Hewitt. (Photo courtesy of Rob Gorny)
As August draws to a close, the music scene in West Milford continues to flourish.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the accomplished songwriting duo Rupert & Scheetz will grace the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, from 6 to 8 p.m.

For those seeking classic country favorites, J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, is the place to be: The Farmer Phil Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. with its country rock and twang.

Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., will come alive with the Owls & Lions, featuring Nicole Deloi, as they deliver a captivating indie folk rock performance.

Meanwhile, at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, the musical notes of Billy McGee will create a melodious ambiance starting at 9 p.m.

For an electrifying experience, No Politics will take the stage at the Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, delivering iconic classic rock tunes, also kicking off at 9 p.m.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Rob Gorny will showcase his solo acoustic talents at the Old School Pub, creating a relaxed and inviting atmosphere.

Simultaneously, Strange Behavior will treat the audience at J&S Roadhouse to an array of rock covers.

Wednesday, Aug. 30 offers an opportunity to unwind at the West Milford Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road. Starting at 3:30 p.m, Kyle Hancharick will take center stage, delivering an acoustic set.

August bows out with a musical bang on Thursday, Aug. 31, as the Vreeland Store invites visitors to enjoy Singing for Supper from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 1, the Vreeland Store hosts John Sheenan & Ragtime Millionaires from 6 to 8 p.m. Their performance will showcase original compositions, American Roots Music and classic tunes, promising a well-rounded musical experience.

Prepare to be serenaded by the sounds of Eric Parian at Cove Castle for a delightful evening lakeside.

At 7 p.m., J&S Roadhouse will keep the energy alive with the vibrant sounds of party rock covers with After Party.

