Mix of rock and country on stages

Saturday, March 29

Circadian Rhythm Duo will perform a mix of ambient, acoustic and soulful melodies at 6:30 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake.

High Strung brings a mix of classics and country hits to keep the energy high at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

For country music lovers, Black Dirt Bandits takes the stage at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., at 8 p.m. A $10 cover charge gets you into a high-energy performance filled with Southern rock-infused country anthems.

Tony Caggiano delivers an intimate solo set starting at 8 p.m. at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Cap off your night with karaoke at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 9 p.m. Grab the mic and sing your heart out.

Sunday, March 30

Ease into Sunday with Pauly Di Dio at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Parkway South takes over J&S Roadhouse, bringing a killer setlist of classic, alternative and hard rock spanning the ’80s through the 2000s.

OCD Duo will deliver an eclectic blend of sounds, ensuring a lively and diverse set, at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, April 2

Enjoy another round of karaoke at Old School Pub & Grill, starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 3

The Ragtime Millionaires take the stage at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road. With a mix of original songs, American roots music and timeless instrumental classics, this is a set you won’t want to miss.

Friday, April 4

Kick off the night with the Brian “BSKi” Collazo Duo at 6 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, where it will provide the perfect soundtrack for the market’s famous Friday Night Fish Fry.

Or enjoy an intimate singer-songwriter set from Gark Link at the Vreeland Store at the same time.

