Move to lake inspires film

West Milford isn’t just the backdrop for several notable films, it’s also home to award-winning director, writer and filmmaker Jay Zellman.

His four short films have earned accolades on the film festival circuit, including awards for best director and best comedy.

He also produced the feature film “Peas and Carrots,” written and directed by his Central Park softball teammate Evan Oppenheimer (“Lost in Florence,” “The Speed of Thought,” “Alchemy”).

Born and raised in the Fresh Meadows section of Queens, Zellman began creating screenplays, TV series and comedic skits in his youth, often using a camcorder and casting his friends.

As a college senior, he decided to turn his passion into a career. He moved to Manhattan and began producing corporate videos.

Continuing to work with friends, Zellman created the comedy pilot “Ranting and Raving,” which won best comedy at the New Jersey Film Festival. The show, reminiscent of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” is a project he hopes will be developed into a full series.

Another of Zellman’s short films, “All Inclusive,” was screened at the 2025 Garden State Film Festival.

Move to the lake

One summer, he was invited to a barbecue on Upper Greenwood Lake. Enchanted by the rural setting, he eventually moved to a home on the lake after an extensive search.

The stark contrast between city life and the peaceful countryside became a source of inspiration, prompting him to transition from corporate productions to full-time filmmaking.

His most recent project, “Lake Life,” is a dark comedy exploring the cultural contrasts between urban and rural living.

It will be shown at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 26 at the Passaic County Film Festival, held at the Public Safety Academy as Passaic County Community College, 300 Oldham Road, Wayne.

Filmed entirely on location in Upper Greenwood Lake, the film features professional actors and residents, including chickens and a dog named Finn.

It was inspired by his experience of moving from Manhattan to the Hewitt section of West Milford. Zellman recalls waking up on his first morning to a barking dog, a crowing rooster and his neighbor calling for her chickens - affectionately referred to as “the girls.”

That moment sparked the idea for “Lake Life” and marked the beginning of his adjustment to country life.

“Lake Life” won best comedy at the Houston Comedy Film Festival and best short screenplay at the Manhattan Film Festival.

Zellman credits its success to a talented cast - Jerry Topitzer, Stephanie Israelson and Frank Di Napoli - and to community support.

While humorous, the film also touches on universal themes and the bonds shared by people everywhere.