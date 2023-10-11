Music and more at Harvest Fest

Be immersed in a delightful musical journey amid the vibrant autumn atmosphere of West Milford.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Kick-start your day at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden’s Harvest Fest, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2 Morris Road, Ringwood.

Harvest Fest features the melodic tunes of George Langberg along with a craft fair, pumpkin painting, games, tours, applesauce making, an autumn plant sale and delectable food. Admission is free, and parking is $5. In case of rain, the event will move to Sunday, Oct. 15.

Let the Timepeace band serenade you with its enchanting melodies at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, starting at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., head to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, for a St. Jude Children’s Hospital benefit with a performance of rocking blues by the Hellhounds until 11 p.m.

The Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., welcomes Dylan Doyle to the stage at 7 p.m. with his unique fusion of R&B, funk and Americana.

Sunday, Oct.15

Savor an afternoon of jazz with Heidi Blair Clark, Rave Tesar and James Wormworth at the Cove Castle from 1 to 3 p.m.

At J&S Roadhouse starting at 3 p.m., Farmer Phil will play your favorite country tunes while you unwind and enjoy.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

While you explore the West Milford Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, listen to the serene backdrop that Kyle Hancharick’s acoustic melodies provide.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Experience the captivating sounds of indie Americana artist Erika Sherger at the Vreeland Store from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20

Enjoy an evening of indie-pop and singer-songwriter tunes with Dani Zanoni and Alex Kerssen from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

At J&S Roadhouse, groove to the rhythms of the Other Band starting at 7 p.m.

Owls & Lions, an indie folk-rock band, will take the stage at Cove Castle Restaurant at 7 p.m.

Be captivated by the sounds of the Seconds Duo at 9 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

Freddy Flake will perform at 9 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

