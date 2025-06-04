Music and seafood - perfect together

Saturday, June 7

The Seafood Festival kicks off in style at 11 a.m. with a solo set by AJ Costa at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, setting the tone for a full day of music, seafood and community vibes.

At 3 p.m., powerhouse vocalist Amy Goff brings her commanding stage presence to the festival. Rupert & Scheetz wrap up the festivities at 6 p.m. with a crowd-pleasing set.

Voodoo Strangers electrifies Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., with its signature blend of bluesy grooves and rocking rhythms at 3 p.m.

My Anxiety cranks up the energy at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, with a high-octane performance of ’90s alt-rock covers, perfect for fans of grunge and nostalgia.

Sunday, June 8

The good vibes continue 1 p.m. with the Ken Flood Duo at Trail’s End Taphouse, offering a soulful mix of smooth classics and upbeat favorites.

Mike Holmes and Terry McDonough bring an intimate acoustic set to Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, at 1:30 p.m.

As the Seafood Festival continues at the Vreeland Store, Larry of the Fermenters Band takes the stage at 2 p.m.

Little Nikki’s Radio brings rocking covers to J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m.

Catch Let It Rain Duo performing at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, June 10

If you’re looking to sing your heart out or just cheer on others, head to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, for karaoke night at 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 12

Ease into the weekend with an intimate live music experience featuring Pan McGill & John Sheehan at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

Swing by Trail’s End Taphouse at 7 p.m. for the popular Open Mic Night, where locals showcase talents ranging from music to poetry to comedy.

Friday, June 13

Sydney Leigh brings heartfelt songwriting and acoustic charm to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m. enjoy a concert by the Kootz, New Jersey’s beloved rock ‘n’ roll crew, outdoors at the New Jersey Botanical Garden’s Carriage House, 5 Morris Road, Ringwood. The rain location is indoors; $5 donation requested.

Brother Jerome offers lakeside reggae vibes at 7 p.m. at Cove Castle while Vera & the Force delivers rock and Southern rock favorites at the same time at J&S Roadhouse.

If you’re still going strong at 9 p.m., Vinyl Tap plays classic rock hits at Old School Pub.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com