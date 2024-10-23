Music dresses up Halloween fests

Halloween parties will feature musicians of all styles through the next week.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Start your musical day at 11 a.m. with Jimmy Lee’s acoustic tunes at the Lakeside Farmers Market, 210 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Enjoy a trip down memory lane with That 70s Project at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., where the band will play classic hits from the ’70s - perfect for fans of rock, disco and pop. The $5 cover is included with UPick apple reservations.

The Back Porch Jug Band brings a lively blend of bluegrass and folk to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m.

Fat Boi’s Brass Band delivers the spirit of New Orleans to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, at the same time. Its authentic NOLA brass sounds and funky, raunchy originals guarantee a high-energy Halloween party.

For soulful vibes, head over to Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, at 7 p.m. for Rae Simone and the Fellas, offering smooth soul, R&B and jazz for Halloween Fest.

Rock fans may check out J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, for a Halloween party with Strange Behavior.

Wrap up your evening with karaoke at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, where you can take the mic and sing your heart out.

Sunday, Oct. 27

The Missy Ping Band takes the stage at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, performing a blend of covers. The $5 cover included with UPick apple reservations.

J&S Roadhouse hosts a “Sunday Funday” at 3 p.m. with Hudson Valley favorite OC5, known for its energetic rock and pop covers that are sure to get the crowd moving.

Shoot the Moon performs at D’boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, offering a mix of classic crooner tunes and hits spanning the decades.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Karaoke kicks off at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill for another chance to step into the spotlight.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Halloween night is packed with spooky fun and great music. At 6 p.m., the Kootz bring its signature mix of classic rock, pop and blues hits to the Vreeland Store.

Jonny Rosch + Friends will take over Cove Castle Restaurant at 7 p.m. for a Halloween Bash. Rosch, a seasoned vocalist and keyboardist who once fronted the legendary Original Blues Brothers Band, will deliver an unforgettable night of soulful blues, rock and other genres with his talented bandmates.

For those ready to dance, DJ Skyhook hosts a Halloween party at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, starting at 8 p.m. It includes a costume contest featuring prizes for best couple/group costume, scariest and funniest outfits. Expect killer beats and wicked vibes. No cover charge.

The Scarlet Magnolias will perform Grateful Dead covers at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill during a 1960s-themed Halloween bash. Don your best retro outfit and compete in the costume contest. It’ll be a nostalgic journey through Deadhead classics with a spooky twist!

Friday, Nov. 1

Amy Goff will perform at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, delivering a mix of pop favorites.

Singer-songwriter Leigha Durnion brings her soulful originals and covers to Pennings Farm Market at 7 p.m.

Troy Runsack rocks Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 S., Oak Ridge, at 8 p.m. with a lively set of rock and country tunes.

For those looking to keep the party going, DJ Matt Schmedes spins frightful favorites starting at 10 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, with another spooky costume contest.

