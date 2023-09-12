Music for dancing or relaxing

As the summer slowly transitions into fall, West Milford continues to offer a vibrant live music scene with a range of performances to suit every musical taste.

Saturday, Sept. 16

The stage at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, will come alive at 7 p.m. with the energetic performance of the Other Band. This versatile group promises to deliver a wide range of musical genres, including rock ‘n’ roll, blues, country, and rhythm and blues, for a night of fun.

Or head to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 9 p.m. to catch the 3M Band in action with tunes to get you moving to the rhythm.

If you’re in the mood for some karaoke fun, make your way to the Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 9 p.m. Sing your heart out and enjoy a night of musical delight.

Sunday, Sept. 18

At 1 p.m., visit Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., for the soothing sounds of Sean O’Flynn, an acoustic musician known for his melodic tunes that create the perfect backdrop for a relaxing afternoon.

For a unique musical experience, head to the serene grounds of the New Jersey State Botanical Garden, 2 Morris Road, Ringwood, at 2 p.m. Here, you may enjoy the enchanting melodies of harpist Lauren Longo.

Her repertoire blends traditional styles with brilliant new arrangements for Celtic harp, resulting in an eclectic program that draws inspiration from nature. Her performance includes original solos and contemporary arrangements of classics by the Beatles and more. The concert will be in the Carriage House. Reservations required. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

At 3 p.m., make your way to the Old School Pub & Grill, where Michael Angeles returns to captivate the audience with his acoustic tunes and compelling musical storytelling.

Meanwhile, at J&S Roadhouse, also starting at 3 p.m., Little Nikkis Radio will take the stage to deliver a high-energy performance of cover tunes that are bound to get you dancing.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

For those who enjoy the spotlight, Old School Pub invites you to another night of karaoke starting at 8 p.m. Grab the mic and unleash your inner rock star.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Starting at 3:30 p.m., enjoy shopping at local vendors at the West Milford Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, while listening to the tunes of Marty Koppel, a local artist known for his soulful performances.

With a musical journey that began in college, Koppel has continued to create music, earning critical acclaim for his album “Vernon Town.”

Thursday, Sept. 21

Head to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, for a delightful evening of indie folk Americana with the Erika Sherger Band. Its performance from 6 to 8 p.m. promises to be a musical treat.

Friday, Sept. 22

Kick off your weekend with a dose of live music.

At 6 p.m., Chris Reali will serenade the audience with his Americana tunes at the Vreeland Store.

Cove Castle presents the 3D Rhythm of Life at 7 p.m. Led by drummer and bandleader Michael Tate, this group merges Latin, rhythm and blues, Reggae and Caribbean flavors to create a unique musical experience labeled “Latin-Tropical-Soul.”

J&S Roadhouse welcomes Smugglers Attic at 7 p.m. Get ready to rock out to classic tunes spanning the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s.

At 9 p.m., DJ Matt will turn up the beats at the Old School Pub for a night of dancing and grooving.

If you’re in the mood for country music, head to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, at 9 p.m. to catch local artist Matt Gillert in action.

The Strangers at the Grasshopper promises a night of fun, dancing and sing-along music from the ‘60s to today’s top 40 hits.

