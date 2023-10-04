Music on multiple stages

As the fall leaves begin to paint the landscape, West Milford gears up for a weekend filled with music, fun and community.

The much-anticipated annual Autumn Lights Festival (ALF) has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 8, promising a musical extravaganza you won’t want to miss!

Saturday, Oct. 7

Indie folk artist Gary Link will serenade the crowd at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, starting at 6 p.m.

The night continues with the captivating sounds of the Blue Collar Band at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Sunday, Oct. 8

The Autumn Lights Festival at 1 Marshall Hill Road promises an impressive lineup of live musical performances.

To start the day, singer-songwriter Rob Cannillo will grace the ALF main stage at 11 a.m. with his gritty vocals and Americana tunes.

Over at the West Milford Fire Department’s Beer Garden, hear a mix of ‘80s, ‘90s, classic and contemporary rock as Mike & Krissie take the stage at 11 a.m.

Fans of Stone Temple Pilots will be delighted by the tribute band, Wicked Garden, performing at the ALF Beer Garden, also at 11 a.m.

As the afternoon unfolds, get ready to groove with the Mr. LoveJoy Band on the ALF main stage at 2 p.m.

Or enjoy contemporary jazz by the Jeff Ciampa Trio at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., from 1 to 3 p.m.

Ciampa, a contemporary jazz guitar virtuoso, has an impressive history of recording and touring with music legends, such as Harry Belafonte, Dave Matthews and Tony Levin.

Joining him will be Chris Pasin, a jazz trumpet maestro who has shared the stage with such icons as Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald. Together, they promise to deliver an unforgettable afternoon of mesmerizing contemporary jazz that transcends musical boundaries.

At J&S Roadhouse, the band Country Comfort will end your weekend on a high note with their country tunes from 3 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

For an evening of rock ‘n’ roll tunes, visit the Vreeland Store from 6 to 8 p.m for music by the Kootz.

Friday, Oct. 13

Head back to the Vreeland Store to kick off your weekend with the Billy Courtman Band at 6 p.m.

For those craving rock tunes, head over to J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m. for the DRB Band’s high-energy performance.

Also at 7 p.m., the Cove Castle will host Soulshine, featuring Steve Buckley and Nancy Warner, showcasing Joplin-esque vocals and a soulful sound.

Cap off the night at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, at 9 p.m. with country music singer-songwriter Matt Gillert.

Send information to Stef at themicnj@gmail.com