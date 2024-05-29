Musical performances heat up

From sunset series to seafood festival, June offers a variety of musical performances along with the warmer weather.

Saturday, June 1

The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, will host a Seafood Festival from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. featuring live music. DnA performs at noon, followed by the Zeke Carey Band at 3 p.m. and Bobby Campbell at 6 p.m.

Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., will present the Chris Raabe Band at 5 p.m. as part of its Cidery Sunset Series. There is a $10 cover charge.

Dave’s Not Here, featuring Dave Hirschberg, Dave Gellis and Dave D’Pinto, will take the stage at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., starting at 7 p.m.

High Strung brings its country tunes to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, starting at 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

The Seafood Festival continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Vreeland Store. Erika Sherger & Band will play indie alt-Americana at 2 p.m.

At the same time, J&S Roadhouse welcomes back Little Nikki’s Radio with its high-energy covers.

For fans of party rock, D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, will host One Night Only starting at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4

Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, invites everyone for a night of karaoke starting at 8 p.m. Showcase your vocal talents or just enjoy a fun evening with friends.

Wednesday, June 5

Live acoustic music returns along with the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road. Bob Nicholson will perform starting at 3:30 p.m., providing a melodic backdrop while you shop for local and artisanal goods.

The Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, will host an acoustic open jam night. Musicians are invited to share their talents starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 6

At 6 p.m., the Vreeland Store will feature the Billy Courtman Band.

The Ken Flood Duo take the stage at the same time at the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market.

Friday, June 7

The Grapefruit Moon Trio will visit Pennings Farm Market’s Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, at 6 p.m. playing classics from Billy Joel to the Beatles.

At 7 p.m., the Farmer Phil Band will return to J&S Roadhouse with its self-described “great country noise.”

Or visit Cove Castle at 7 p.m. to enjoy a performance by guitarist and vocalist Pauly DiDio.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com