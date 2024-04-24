Musicians are ready to party

From spring festivals to upbeat cover jams, West Milford is in for another week of diverse musical experiences.

Saturday, April 27

The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, kicks off its Spring Festival at 11 a.m. with classic rock favorite the Kootz. At 2 p.m., Pishy Cloots will offer a fusion of Scottish, Irish and bluegrass that promises to captivate the audience with the musicians’ fast fingers and soulful energy.

Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., welcomes the Sandy Stones XL Trio, featuring Dave Hirschberg, Dave Gellis, and Dave D’Pinto, at 7 p.m.

Little Nikki’s Radio returns to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, also at 7 p.m., with its high-energy cover band performance.

At 8 p.m., Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., hosts Some Guys and a Broad, rocking out with hits from the ’60s and ’70s.

Chris Parrella takes the stage at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, also at 8 p.m.

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, welcomes the Evolution Band, promising a fun-filled night with a diverse repertoire of party songs starting at 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

The Spring Festival continues at the Vreeland Store with the OCD Band at 10 a.m., followed by the Fermenters Trio at 1 p.m., offering an eclectic assortment of cover tunes.

At Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, Myles Mancuso delivers a solo set starting at 2 p.m., showcasing his talents as a multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter.

The West Milford Township Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road, celebrates National Jazz Month with a performance by the Ellen LaFurn Trio starting at 2 p.m. It will feature lush vocals and swing songs from the 1920s to the ’60s.

The OC5 band takes over at J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m. with its mix of classic rock, R&B and dance hits.

At 4 p.m., D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, hosts Release the Houndz, an alternative pop rock cover band ready to energize the audience.

Tuesday, April 30

Old School Pub invites everyone to unleash their inner rock star with a night of karaoke starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 2

The Vreeland Store hosts the Billy Courtman Band at 6 p.m.

The Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, invites musicians and enthusiasts alike to join its acoustic open jam.

Friday, May 3

At 6 p.m., head to the Vreeland Store to experience the toe-tapping rhythms of the traditional bluegrass band Growing Old Disgracefully.

At 7 p.m., immerse yourself in the infectious beats of rock and pop favorites performed by Strings Attached at Cove Castle.

The Matt Coffy Band takes the stage at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse to deliver a soul-stirring set of Southern rock anthems.

