Musicians bring acoustic sound to stages

This weekend promises to be a harmonious treat, with talented artists gracing various venues across the town.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, the soulful melodies of Casey Ferriola will fill the air at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, from 6 p.m., creating a perfect atmosphere for an evening of acoustic tunes.

At J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, the stage will come alive at 7 p.m. with the energetic performance of SouthBound. Get ready to be immersed in the very best of Southern rock as the band delivers three sets in four hours.

For those looking to bask in the spotlight, Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, invites you to showcase your talent with karaoke starting at 9 p.m. Take the stage and let your inner star shine.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, Brian Fritz will perform at Old School with his captivating tunes, while the Spiders are set to rock the crowd at J&S Roadhouse.

On Wednesday. Aug, 21, visit the local farmers market, where you can buy from local vendors while being serenaded by the serene sounds of solo acoustic artist Bob Nicholson. The music will begin at 3:30 p.m.

The rhythm continues Friday, Aug. 25 for the celebration of Chris Reali’s new record, “Between the Late Night and the Early Make Believe,” at the Vreeland Store, from 6 to 8 p.m.

At J&S Roadhouse, Roxon will hit the stage at 7 p.m., bringing their rocking vibes to the audience until 11 p.m.

The Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, will host Barry Ryan starting at 9 p.m.

If you’re looking to belt out a few of your favorite tunes, Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, has you covered with karaoke, kicking off at 9 p.m.

At 10 p.m., make your way to Old School, where DJ Matt will infuse the atmosphere with groovy beats, ensuring the night ends on a high note with dancing and lively tunes.