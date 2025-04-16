Musicians celebrate 4/20

Saturday, April 19

Saturday is packed with music from noon into the night.

Start the day at SoulFlora’s 420 Fest at 2713 Route 23 #5A, Newfoundland, where live bands, pop-up vendors and food trucks keep things buzzing starting at noon. Enjoy acoustic tunes from Jake Roggenkamp (1-1:45 p.m.), alt-rock energy from Abbie Roper (2-3:45 p.m.) and a genre-spanning set by DnA, the duo of Dani Zanoni & Alex Kerssen (4-6 p.m.).

The Winter-Humpert Duo brings acoustic classic rock to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., starting at 3 p.m.

Over at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., Missy Ping hits the stage at 3:30 p.m. for a festive 4/20 celebration.

In the evening, Country Comfort delivers country favorites at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, starting at 7 p.m.

And the Wayne Bilotti Duo plays a set at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, beginning at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 22

It’s your time to shine at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, with karaok starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 23

Wednesday offers another chance to grab the mic with karaoke at 7 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Thursday, April 24

Open Mic Night at Trail’s End Taphouse kicks off at 7 p.m. Bring your songs, stories and good vibes. Everyone’s welcome to perform in this supportive, high-energy setting.

Friday, April 25

Earth Grinders brings its vintage rock flair to J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m.

At the same time, Music Bingo Night takes over Trail’s End Taphouse. Match the songs to your card and play to win.

For fans of solo performers, Ciro Patti takes the stage at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, at 8 p.m.

And Ray Longchamp delivers a seasoned set at Grasshopper Irish Pub at the same time.

Cap off the night with Vinyl Tap turning up the volume with classic rock hits at Old School Pub, starting at 10 p.m.

