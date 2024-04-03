Musicians play in ones, twos, threes

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of classic rock, crave soulful acoustic melodies or are ready to unleash your inner rock star during karaoke night, local venues have something for everyone.

Saturday, April 6

Vera and the Force will perform a mix of classic and Southern rock tunes starting at 8 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y.

Simultaneously, Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, will host Tony Caggiano for a fun night of cover tunes.

Sunday, April 7

Ron Ossi and Mike Hickey will play a duo set at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, starting at 2 p.m.

At 4 p.m., Joe Trent will take the stage at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, treating audiences to an acoustic performance.

Tuesday, April 7

For those eager to showcase their vocal talents, karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Friday, April 12

Pennings Farm Market will feature the John Redden Duo at 7 p.m., while J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, will welcome 105, a rock ‘n’ roll trio sure to energize the crowd.

Pennings Farm Cidery promises an evening of groovy tunes with the Bendy Effect taking the stage at 8 p.m.

Over at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Bryan Ramirez will captivate audiences with his diverse musical talents starting at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com