Musicians playing outside and in

From country tunes to rock anthems and pop melodies to karaoke nights, the West Milford area has it all this week.

Saturday, May 18

Free Shrimp will treat audiences to a grooving set in the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., starting at 5 p.m. The $10 cover charge includes a complimentary beer or cider.

The Zeke Carey Band will return at 6 p.m. to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

At 7 p.m., serenade your senses with Sean O’Flynn’s acoustic selections at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Or move along to the diverse cover tunes of Wind Up Monkey at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road. The band plays a mix of classic rock, country, pop, hip-hop and more.

At 8 p.m., immerse yourself in the sounds of the Wayne Bilotti Duo, blending rock, country and pop at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Sunday, May 19

At 1 p.m., Cove Castle sets the stage for the Gregg Hollister & Brian Drux Duo.

Van Robinson will perform at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, at 2 p.m.

Also starting at 2 p.m., catch Alec Philips and the Pocket at Trails End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, where they’ll showcase their unique genre-blending sound.

At 3 p.m., prepare to rock out with Wonderloaf at J&S Roadhouse.

At 4 p.m., Nikki Briar brings her Southern rock hits to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, May 21

Head up the mountain to the Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 8 p.m. for a night of karaoke where you can unleash your vocal skills and join in the fun.

Thursday, May 23

The Vreeland Store welcomes back the Rhythm Brokers with their infectious rhythms starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Kick off your night at 6 p.m. with a lively performance by Smokin’ Buddie Steve at the Pennings Farm Market beer garden.

DnA will grace the stage with an intimate set starting at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

For those seeking acoustic melodies, head to Trail’s End Taphouse, where Ken Flood will deliver soulful selections starting at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., get ready to rock out with the high-energy New Jersey-based cover band Little Nikki’s Radio at J&S Roadhouse.

At 8 p.m., enjoy a show by Mike Brocato at the Grasshopper Irish Pub or hear Rob Gorny at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

End the night with the Openers at Old School Pub, where they’ll deliver their favorite rock ‘n’ roll covers at 9 p.m.

