New plays to debut at Greenwood Lake Theater’s ‘New Works Festival’

Greenwood Lake Theater recently announced its “New Works Festival,” featuring the plays of up and coming playwrights. “Peggy (&Ben)” by Amy Jo Jackson will kick off the series on March 8 at 7:30 p.m. It will be followed by “They Have Become The Forest” by Aly Kantor, presented on March 9 at 4 p.m. These staged readings will be held at the theater at Mountain Lake Park (46 Bowen Road, Warwick). Both performances are free to attend, and will be followed by an audience talkback session.

Greenwood Lake Theater’s New Works Festival will consist of three plays total, which will be presented as staged readings. “Peggy (&Ben)” was described as “a hilarious retelling of the story of notorious traitors Benedict Arnold and Peggy Shippen, and their plan to hand the fort of West Point over to the British during the American Revolution.” “Peggy (&Ben)” will be directed by Courtney Silber. The cast includes Katherine Weatherford, Sam Laakso, Justin Hofstad, Casey Morris, Mary Virginia, Kim Rios, and Gitana Mims.

“They Have Become The Forest” is a revision of the Greek myths of Apollo and Daphne and Pan and Syrinx. The play follows the story of Daphne and Syrinx as they take part in The Hunt with Artemis. Casey Morris will direct, with Courtney Silber and Gitana Mims in the cast.

The final play in the series will be “Ebony Eagles” by Crystal V. Rhodes, presented on May 4. This play tells the story of a small newspaper in Harlem during World War II. More details on “Ebony Eagles,” including casting, will be made available closer to the time of the performance.

While these three plays will be readings (actors will have scripts in hand), they will be staged and produced to suggest what a full production of each play may look like.

This project is made possible with funds from the New York State Legislature and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson.

Greenwood Lake Theater Co-Artistic Director Katie Weatherford said, “We are so excited to present these new plays. We love the classics as much as anyone! But we also want to see our art form continue to grow and evolve, and in order for that to happen, we need to help make space for new voices. These aren’t full productions, but this is such a critical step in the life of any new work. Every play you have ever seen onstage and loved had a presentation just like this, when it was put up on its feet for the first time. I am excited for our company and for our audiences to get to be a part of that.”

For complete cast listings, tickets and more information regarding this production and all of Greenwood Lake Theater’s 2025 season, visit greenwoodlaketheater.org.