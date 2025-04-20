NJBG to hold plant sale, walks, tours

The New Jersey State Botanical Garden (NJBG), 5 Morris Road, Ringwood, is in full bloom this spring and has a wide range of events planned through May.

• To celebrate National Poetry month, NJBG is partnering with the Haiku Poets of the Garden State for the eighth year, with an installation of haiku poetry signs throughout the garden. Stroll in the gardens until Wednesday, April 30 to enjoy the poems, which are original works by members of the Haiku Poets of the Garden State.

• A Lilac Garden Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 26 will provide a hands-on introduction to lilac pruning and maintenance.

• NJBG naturalist Darlene Nowak will lead a series of Spring Wildflower Walks on Saturdays, April 26, May 10 and May 24. These leisurely walks through the Wildflower Garden begin at 1 p.m. and cost $5 with children younger than 12 admitted free.

• Audubon Spring Nature Walks are planned at 10 a.m. Sundays, April 27 and May 25. They will be led by Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society. The free walks explore the wide range of spring birds that call the garden home.

• The annual Plant Sale, featuring an impressive variety of annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, shrubs and trees, will be held May 2-4. A Members-Only Preview and Reception is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 2. The sale opens to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with Master Gardeners on hand for advice.

• A docent-led tour of the Skylands Manor will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 4. The tour explores the architecture and legacy of the estate. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens. Children younger than 6 are admitted for free.

• The Lilac Garden will be open during peak bloom with NJBG volunteers available to talk about the fragrant and colorful collection. Free and open from noon to 4 p.m. May 10-11.

• Starting Sunday, May 11, free guided Garden Tours resume at 2 p.m. every Sunday through October. Led by knowledgeable docents, the tours highlight what’s in bloom throughout the garden.

• A guided, child-friendly hike through NJBG’s woodlands begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 18. Children may need to be carried, and sturdy shoes are recommended. Free; donations appreciated.

All events begin or take place at the Carriage House Visitor Center unless otherwise noted. Rain may cancel outdoor events.

Parking is free in the spring, and garden admission is always free.

For information or to become a member, go online to njbg.org or call 973-962-9534.