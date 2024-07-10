Outdoor concerts nearly every night

Saturday, July 13

Starting at 11 a.m., Will Hinck will provide acoustic entertainment at the Lakeside Farmers Market, held in Winstanley Park, 210 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Casey Ferroli returns to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m.

Some Guys and a Broad will deliver a show of rock ‘n’ roll classics at 7:30 p.m. in the Greenwood Lake Summer Concert Series at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave.

The Brian Fitzpatrick Band will take the stage at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

At 9 p.m., Unhinged will rock out, playing alternative rock covers, at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, July 14

The Mike Holmes & Terry McDonough acoustic duo are performing at 1 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake.

J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, welcomes back High Strung for a classic rock and country afternoon at 3 p.m.

If you’re looking for a jazzier experience, visit Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, where the Wayne Tice Quartet will be performing at 3 p.m.

At 4 p.m., D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, will host the Release the Houndz full band, playing alternative pop and rock covers.

Monday, July 15

Jerry Vivino and his All-Star Jazz and Blues Band will perform at Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., as part of the Friends of the West Milford Township Library’s Monday night concert series. The free outdoor show begins at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Enjoy some karaoke fun at Old School Pub at the weekly karaoke night, starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17

Marty Koppel will perform at the West Milford Farmer’s Market, starting at 3:30 p.m.

If you’re looking to jam a little, join in or watch the acoustic open jam at Trail’s End Taphouse at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Erika Sherger & Band will bring their indie Americana tunes to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

Joe Benoit performs a set at Trail’s End Taphouse at the same time.

The North Jersey Concert Band will perform a free outdoor concert at Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road, starting at 7 p.m.

Also at 7 p.m., Jerry Vivino with the Rave Tesar Trio, featuring Bill Tesar and John Arbo, will bring their tight grooves to the Cove Castle.

For country tunes, visit the Bubbling Springs Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road, where Country Comfort will be playing as part of the township’s Summer Concert Series, kicking off at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Starting at 6 p.m., Growing Old Disgracefully will perform at the Vreeland Store.

At 7 p.m., see Jonny Rosch and Friends at Cove Castle or watch OC5 playing classic rock and dance music at J&S Roadhouse.

Singer-songwriter Rick Barth takes the stage at the Grasshopper Irish Pub and the Heist Duo, an energetic acoustic guitar-based group, will be performing at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, both at 8 p.m.

At 9 p.m., the Openers will take over Old School Pub for a lively night of music.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com