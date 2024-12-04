Three years ago, Nancy Ragusa attended a paint and sip event with a co-worker.

Since then, she has created more than 200 paintings that adorn the walls of her house, have been displayed at exhibits and are looking for forever homes.

“I’ve grown from the paint and sip event that sparked my passion for art,” said Ragusa. “From that moment, I immersed myself in painting and haven’t looked back. I picked up the brush and began to put my ideas on canvas. Painting has changed my life; it’s everything.”

Driven by her love for painting, she set up a creative space in her home.

She recently took early retirement after 16 years as an executive secretary at the New Jersey Transit Police Department. That means she no longer wakes up at 3 a.m. to commute to Newark for a work day beginning at 6 a.m.

A mostly self-taught artist, Ragusa gains inspiration from childhood memories of watching Bob Ross, the American painter and art instructor who created and hosted ‘The Joy of Painting’ instructional television program that aired from 1983 to 1994 on PBS.

She has taken a few classes from a Bob Ross-certified instructor, one of the first to be certified by Ross himself.

She also is influenced and learns by watching Michelle Iglesias, who teaches acrylic painting.

Painting techniques

“I embrace Bob Ross’ techniques,” Ragusa said. “I watch his videos and paint with oils, just as he did - sometimes painting along while watching. My art form is more on the organic side: abstract works and mixed media with both oils and acrylics.”

When working with oils, she often uses a wet-on-wet technique, inspired by Ross, which allows for blending and layering colors directly on the canvas to create rich, dynamic scenes.

This method provides fluidity and immediacy that Ragusa finds captivating.

“I embrace acrylics for their versatility, creating everything from fluid art pieces to detailed landscapes and abstract compositions. I experiment with various canvas shapes and sizes, pushing creative boundaries and bringing a variety of artistic visions to life.”

Many of Ragusa’s works depict the Northern Lights, landscapes and seascapes in vivid detail.

She won an Honorable Mention award from the Ringwood Manor Arts Association for one of her Northern Lights pieces.

“My creative process is guided by my imagination and the colors that resonate with me in the moment,” she said. “My fascination with the Northern Lights began after watching the movie ’Frequency’ and seeing Bob Ross paint the aurora borealis completely captivated me. Ever since, I’ve been deeply inspired and somewhat obsessed with capturing the magic of the Northern Lights in my work.”

Her creative expression extends to crafting jewelry, bookmarks, keychains and magnets using fluid art techniques.

Library showcase

With the recent visibility of the Northern Lights, Ragusa posted her Northern Lights paintings on social media so people who missed the real thing could enjoy her art instead.

Among those who found Ragusa’s works on Facebook was Karyn Gost, director of the West Milford Township Library and Community Center.

Gost, who shares a passion for the Northern Lights, reached out to Ragusa to see if she would like to showcase her artwork at the library.

Ragusa accepted the offer, and 32 pieces of her artwork were on display in a solo show at the library in November.

“I’m truly honored to share my work with the community at the library,” she said. “It’s a dream come true and a chance to share my love of art with others.”

Gost encourages local artists to showcase their work at the library.

“I am so pleased with Nancy’s art exhibit at the library,” she said. “We have an interesting story. I had just returned from vacation in Iceland, enjoying all that the beautiful country has to offer, including the Northern Lights. A few days later, miraculously, I saw the Northern Lights from here in West Milford.

“Soon thereafter, I happened upon a Facebook post with Nancy’s artwork of the Northern Lights. I reached out to ask if she could exhibit at our library. Luckily, she responded to my correspondence and agreed to showcase her work - such beautiful pieces!

Several of Ragusa’s paintings will remain on display in December in the second-floor hallway to accommodate the Friends of the West Milford Township Library’s art show in the main Gallery.

Inspired by West Milford

Ragusa grew up in Hawthorne in a two-family house built by her father and shared with her mom, dad, sister, daughter and three cats, Lucky, Spunky and Boots.

“We all shared a warm, close-knit home as part of our tight Sicilian family,” she said.

She moved to West Milford in February 2017 after her parents passed away.

“We sold the Hawthorne house, and I purchased my current home in West Milford. I’ve always loved this area. When younger, I would often drive through Ringwood and West Milford, drawn to the area’s peace and calmness. The mountains and natural beauty here have always felt like a place of serenity for me. I never imagined that years later, I’d end up calling it home.

“Now, I focus on my artwork and my journey to becoming a certified energy healer. Both art and energy healing are my true passions, and I feel incredibly grateful to dedicate my time to them. My family, friends and former colleagues are very supportive. They’ve always encouraged me to follow my passion for art. Their support means so much to me and has kept me motivated to keep creating.”

A creative sanctuary

For Ragusa, painting is her sanctuary: a meditative escape that allows her to step out of her mind and create something meaningful.

“While I’m finally free from the stress and anxiety of a high-pressure job, I still need to earn a living. Pursuing my art and energy healing allows me to do what I love. There’s always a project in progress. My creative process never really stops.

“I find joy in crafting pieces that evoke calm and relaxation, offering viewers a moment to disconnect from the chaos of life and immerse themselves in the beauty of the scene,” she said. “Painting is my way of spreading happiness, love and peace in a world that often feels overwhelming.

“Bringing joy to others gives me a profound sense of purpose and fulfillment. There’s nothing more rewarding than hearing how my work resonates with people, how it transports them to cherished memories or simpler, happier times. Those moments, when my art touches someone’s heart, fill me with gratitude and love.

“It may sound a little sentimental, but it’s the absolute truth. And it’s what keeps me inspired to create.”

Addition to the library, Ragusa’s artwork will be on display in the Gallery at the Workspace’s Christmas Show on Saturday, Dec. 7 in Wantage and at the Ringwood Manor Arts Association’s annual Holiday Fine Arts & Crafts Sale this month.

Ragusa hopes to open an art gallery and studio where she can support other artists by showcasing their work and providing a creative space for those who don’t have one.

“I also want to teach art to adults and children in this studio, sharing my passion and skills with others,” she said. “I also dream of owning an animal sanctuary and a spiritual retreat center, combining my love for art, animals and healing into a meaningful and fulfilling space for the community.”