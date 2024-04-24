Passaic County Film Festival is Saturday

The 20th annual Passaic County Film Festival begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at the Public Safety Academy at Passaic County Community College, 300 Oldham Road, Wayne.

The films are 10 minutes or less. The categories are General Short Film, Public Service Announcement, Documentary Short Film, and Music Video and Performance.

They were submitted by high school students, college/university students and independent filmmakers who live, work or attend school in Passaic County.

A Grand Prize will be awarded, and the films of the first-, second- and third-place winners will be posted on the Passaic County Film Commission’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCK6ZtkO1PNWfNqB66vgflWg