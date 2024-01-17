x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Performers heat up local stages

WEST MILFORD. Musicians playing covers of rock and country favorites.

West Milford /
| 17 Jan 2024 | 11:07
    Grapefruit Moon will play cover tunes Sunday afternoon at Pennings Farm Cidery in Warwick, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of Grapefruit Moon)
    Grapefruit Moon will play cover tunes Sunday afternoon at Pennings Farm Cidery in Warwick, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of Grapefruit Moon)
    Jimmy Lee will perform covers of country tunes Friday, Jan. 26 at Jimmy Geez North in Oak Ridge. (Photo courtesy of Jimmy Lee)
    Jimmy Lee will perform covers of country tunes Friday, Jan. 26 at Jimmy Geez North in Oak Ridge. (Photo courtesy of Jimmy Lee)

As the winter chill settles over West Milford, residents are in for a treat with an exciting lineup of live music performances.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Pishy Cloots will grace the stage at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, for a night of Scottish, Irish and bluegrass tunes starting at 6 p.m.

The Wonderloaf Show returns to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 6 p.m. This five-piece group of passionate musicians is sure to captivate with their rock tunes.

Get loose and join in a night of karaoke, unleashing your inner rock star, at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Grapefruit Moon will perform cover tunes featuring the music of Bonnie Raitt, Tom Waits, Billy Joel, Elton John and more at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y.

Strange Behavior takes the stage at J&S Roadhouse for a rocking set starting at 3 p.m.

At 4 p.m., listen to classic rock tunes by the Holmes & McDonough Duo, providing a perfect lakeside soundtrack at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Have a fun night out singing and showcasing your vocal talents at Old School Pub’s karaoke night starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Enjoy a performance by local favorite Rob Gorny, playing country and rock covers starting at 6 p.m. at D’Boathaus..

Also starting at 6 p.m., the Vreeland Store welcomes Erika Sherger and her band for a night of folk and Americana tunes.

Friday, Jan. 26

The OCD Band returns to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m., ensuring an evening filled with diverse songs and crowd-pleasing favorites.

Ray Longchamp plays a solo set, with a blend of acoustic melodies, at 7 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

Jimmy Lee will cover a mix of tunes by country favorites from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

Close the night with a dose of classic rock tunes performed by the Openers at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com