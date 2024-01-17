Performers heat up local stages

As the winter chill settles over West Milford, residents are in for a treat with an exciting lineup of live music performances.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Pishy Cloots will grace the stage at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, for a night of Scottish, Irish and bluegrass tunes starting at 6 p.m.

The Wonderloaf Show returns to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 6 p.m. This five-piece group of passionate musicians is sure to captivate with their rock tunes.

Get loose and join in a night of karaoke, unleashing your inner rock star, at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Grapefruit Moon will perform cover tunes featuring the music of Bonnie Raitt, Tom Waits, Billy Joel, Elton John and more at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y.

Strange Behavior takes the stage at J&S Roadhouse for a rocking set starting at 3 p.m.

At 4 p.m., listen to classic rock tunes by the Holmes & McDonough Duo, providing a perfect lakeside soundtrack at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Have a fun night out singing and showcasing your vocal talents at Old School Pub’s karaoke night starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Enjoy a performance by local favorite Rob Gorny, playing country and rock covers starting at 6 p.m. at D’Boathaus..

Also starting at 6 p.m., the Vreeland Store welcomes Erika Sherger and her band for a night of folk and Americana tunes.

Friday, Jan. 26

The OCD Band returns to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m., ensuring an evening filled with diverse songs and crowd-pleasing favorites.

Ray Longchamp plays a solo set, with a blend of acoustic melodies, at 7 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

Jimmy Lee will cover a mix of tunes by country favorites from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

Close the night with a dose of classic rock tunes performed by the Openers at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com