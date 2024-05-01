Plant sale this weekend at NJBG

The New Jersey State Botanical Garden (NJBG) is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Garden admission and parking are free.

NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood.

Here are events scheduled in May:

• Friday, May 3 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.: Plant Sale - Members’ Preview & Reception.

Members are invited to a special pre-opening of the annual Plant Sale. Non-members invited may join at the door to attend.

• Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Plant Sale.

Perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs, trees, shrubs, vines, ground covers, hanging baskets and potted plants. Master Gardeners will be on hand to offer advice. Free admission.

• Sunday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Skylands Manor Tours.

NJBG volunteer docents lead visitors on a tour of the architecture and history of Skylands Manor. Cost is $10 for adults; $7 for senior citizens age 65 and older and students age 6-18; children younger than 6 are admitted for free.

• Saturday, May 11 at 1 p.m.: Spring Wildflower Walk.

Join Darlene Nowak in checking out spring bloomers in the woodlands of the Wildflower Garden. Wear sturdy shoes. Meet at the Carriage House. Rain cancels. Cost is $5; children younger than 12 are admitted for free.

• Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 from noon to 4 p.m.: Lilac Garden Splendor.

The Lilac Garden is a large collection of these sweet-scented and prolific spring beauties, in the peak of bloom this time of year. Members of NJBG’s Lilac team will be in this part of the Garden to answer any questions you might have. Free, donations welcome.

• Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m.: Free guided Garden Tours begin.

Docents lead free tours of what’s blooming in the Botanical Garden at 2 p.m. every Sunday until the end of October. Meet at the Carriage House. Wear sturdy shoes. Rain or excessive heat cancels.

• Sunday, May 19 at 1 p.m.: Family Woodland Hike.

Free easy, child-friendly hike in the garden’s woodlands, where you’ll learn about the plants and animals in a hike designed to fit the group. Smaller children may need to be carried. Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center. Rain cancels. Donations welcome.

• Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m.: Spring Wildflower Walk.

Darlene Nowak leads walk in the woodlands of the Wildflower Garden. Wear sturdy shoes. Meet at the Carriage House. Rain cancels. Cost is $5; children younger than 12 admitted for free.

Membership in NJBG/Skylands Association includes admission and benefits at more than 400 other gardens and arboreta in the country, discounts on special events and in the gift shop, use of the reference library, volunteer opportunities, a quarterly Journal, guest passes for Manor House tours, and more.

For information, go online to njbg.org