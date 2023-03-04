Play collection ‘Let Us Entertain You’ runs through Sunday

The West Milford Players will present “Let Us Entertain You: A Collection of Short Plays” on March 3-5.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at thewestmilfordplayers.org

For information, call 973-697-4400.

The West Milford Players are casting their next show, “The Jackie Mason Musical,” a musical comedy by the comedian’s daughter that will be directed by her mother.

Show dates are May 5, 6, 7, 12 and 13.

Send video auditions to auditions@wmplayers.org by Saturday, March 4.

For information, go online to https://www.thewestmilfordplayers.org/page2.html