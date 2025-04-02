Play onstage this weekend

The West Milford Players presents “Radio Suspense Theatre” this weekend at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

The play depicts the golden era of radio, focusing on the behind-the-scenes lives of a group of radio performers from the 1940s as they present radio mysteries.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $18 for students and senior citizens. They may be purchased online at wmplayers.org

For information, contact the box office at tickets@wmplayers.org or by leaving a message at 973-697-4400.