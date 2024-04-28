Play runs through today

The West Milford Players will present the play “It Was a Dark and Stormy Night” on April 25-28.

The dark comedic play by American playwright Tim Kelly is about a number of guests who become trapped in a haunted New England inn.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Performances are at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $18 for senior citizens and students. All seats at the Thursday performance are $15.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.thewestmilfordplayers.org

For information, call 973-697-4400.

Some proceeds will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aides in memory of Mac McCormick.