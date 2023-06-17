Rated R, 3M bands on stages tonight

Celebrate Father’s Day weekend with live music in West Milford.

Start celebrating early on Saturday night, June 17, with the Rated R Band at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road. From 7 to 11 p.m., this all-star group will play rock, funk, blues and pop in what they explain as “music that will ‘R’ock you.”

Or visit Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23 Newfoundland, to hear hits from the 1960s to the ‘80s starting at 9 p.m. with 3M Band.

Spend your Father’s Day relaxing at J&S Roadhouse to the tunes of the Farmer Phil Band from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18. These seasoned veterans will fill the venue with timeless country classics, promising a great time for all.

Kick-start next weekend early on Thursday, June 22 at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road. Enjoy Bob Nicholson’s captivating “American Acoustic” mix, starting at 6 p.m. With more than 40 years of experience performing in the tri-state area, he is sure to impress.

The lineup Friday, June 23 is fully stacked!

The Vreeland Store presents DnA, a West Milford-based duo consisting of Dani Zanoni and Alex Kerssen. Their performance includes soft rock, pop, singer-songwriter hits and Zanoni originals.

John DeSena, also known as “Jack on the Rocks,” will perform at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, from 9 p.m. to midnight, playing blues, soul and contemporary pop tracks.

Winners of Country 94.7’s “Battle of the Country Bands,” Country Comfort, will be at Grasshopper, starting at 9 p.m., with country favorites from Miranda Lambert, Jason Alden and more.

Meanwhile, at J&S Roadhouse, Naughty Humphrey will entertain the crowd from 7 to 11 p.m. with popular and forgotten classics. Lead vocalist Peter McCulloch’s 4½-octave range sets this band apart.