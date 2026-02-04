Raw Deal headlines week of live music across local venues

Saturday, Feb. 7

Kick off your night at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd., with a set by The Hendersons. Over at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., Duckface delivers high-energy covers starting at 7 p.m. Looking to take the mic yourself? Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A, hosts karaoke night.

Sunday, Feb. 8

Spend your Sunday afternoon with the rock ’n’ roll powerhouse Raw Deal at J&S Roadhouse, starting at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, keeps the fun going with their weekly karaoke night, kicking off at 8 p.m. sharp!

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Sela and Rui return to Old School Pub to host an open mic night, perfect for performing, collaborating, or soaking in the creativity, starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 12

Area favorite The Kootz takes the stage at The Vreeland Store with a classic rock set at 6 p.m. Later, Trail’s End Taphouse launches their open jam night at 7 p.m., offering a welcoming space to collaborate and play.

Friday, Feb. 13

The Vreeland Store welcomes Pam LeGall for an intimate acoustic set at 6 p.m. Then grab your black eyeliner and head to Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., for EMO Night at 7 p.m., a full-on singalong to all your angsty favorites. Tickets are available on their website.